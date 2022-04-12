VoIP.ms Receives 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award



VoIP.ms

The Most Feature-Rich VoIP Provider





VoIP.ms announced today that TMCnet, a global integrated media company, named VoIP.ms for the second consecutive year as a recipient of the INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award.

Founded in 2007, VoIP.ms is a fast-growing cloud-based communication company serving the North American market, offering state-of-the-art phone service, a wide array of features, and award-winning unparalleled customer support.

"Receiving this award for the second consecutive year is a strong signal that we are doing the right things and a well-deserved recognition for all of our team's hard work," said David Rouleau, VoIP.ms Chief Operating Officer. "We will keep on pushing our growth agenda and listening to our customer feedback to offer innovative features and new possibilities."

"Our team is focused on building VoIP solutions that have consumers' best interests at heart, that's why we strongly believe our contract-free and pay-per-use business model is strategically positioned to be acknowledged as one of the best communication solutions on the market," added David.

About VoIP.ms

Founded in 2007, VoIP.ms is a Canadian voice over internet protocol (VoIP) bring-your-own-device provider headquartered in Montreal, Canada, serving residential, business and reseller customers, namely cPanel, ICON Health & Fitness and others. VoIP.ms provides a vast range of standard telephony features such as local, DID numbers in 60+ countries. It also offers Free Porting across U.S. and Canada for local & toll-free DIDs, termination (outgoing calls) in over 125 countries across the globe, toll-free numbers, and services such as E911, SMS, virtual fax and virtual PRIs. For more information on VoIP.ms, please visit https://voip.ms.

