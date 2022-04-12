Potomac Financial Group's Todd Wike Named to Forbes' 2022 List of Top Wealth Advisors for Third Consecutive Year

CALVERTON, Md. - April 12, 2022 - (

Potomac Financial Group (PFG), a Maryland-based provider of premier financial planning and wealth management services, announced today that Managing Partner Todd Wike has once again been named to Forbes' distinguished list of America's Best-in-State Wealth Advisors. Out of approximately 34,925 nominations, the annual ranking spotlights more than 6,500 advisors who are researched, interviewed, and assigned a ranking based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria. This is the third consecutive year Wike has appeared on the prestigious list, which was released on April 7, 2022.

"To be recognized among the nation's leading wealth advisors for a third consecutive year is an honor and tribute to the entire PFG team," said Todd Wike, Managing Partner at Potomac Financial Group, Financial Advisor and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional at Raymond James Financial Services. "In these uncertain and often volatile times, we understand more than ever our important role in delivering financial confidence to our clients. It's this very commitment that drives us every day as we help our clients find their financial freedom."

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 34,925 nominations, more than 6,550 advisors received the award. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please visit https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors for more info.

About Potomac Financial Group | Since 1973, Potomac Financial Group (PFG) has served as a premier financial planning and wealth management firm singularly committed to helping its clients and families achieve financial independence and security. With almost 50 years of combined experience, PFG has grown to be one of the region's most trusted financial planning firms through its innovative financial solutions and commitment to exemplary personal care. To learn more, visit PotomacFinancialGroup.com.

Potomac Financial Group is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Investment advisory services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, CFP® (with plaque design) and CFP® (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

