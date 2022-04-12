Delivery Robots Market : Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 11:39:23 / Comserve Inc. / -- Delivery Robots Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on Delivery Robots Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global delivery robots market is projected to register over 20% CAGR during the forecast period, as delivery robots help to reduce the cost of last mile delivery. These robots are designed and programmed to deliver couriers, food and shipments from one place to another. Increasing venture funding and low cost of last mile delivery by using robots as compared to human drivers are expected to push global delivery robots market during forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements and high efficiency of delivery robots compared to the existing modes of delivery are also anticipated to have a positive impact on delivery robots market, globally.

Global delivery robots market can be segmented based on load carrying capacity, component, number of wheels and end user industry. Based on load carrying capacity, the market can be classified into less than 10kg, 10-50kg and more than 50kg. Of these segments, More than 50kg is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, as it is the preferred segment among cargo shipment and retail for the delivery of parcels to consumers. On the basis of component, global delivery robots market can be bifurcated into hardware and software. In 2018, hardware segment dominated the market and is likely to maintain its leading market position in the coming years, as hardware components, such as LiDAR, sensors and cameras, serves as the crucial parts and acquire major share of the delivery robot's cost. Delivery robots market caters to various end user industries such as food & beverages, healthcare, retail and others. Food & beverages segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, however, adoption of delivery robots is forecast to increase in the retail sector during forecast period, as the cost of delivery is lower than the traditional methods.

Delivery robots market, which is at a nascent stage, is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of World. Presence of leading players and government support for research programs are the major factors resulting in the dominating share of North America in global delivery robots market. Moreover, the region boasts a large base of start-ups and manufacturers working towards the implementation of delivery robots.

Global delivery robots market is consolidated, with few major players operating in the market. Some of the major players in global delivery robots market are Starship Technologies, TeleRetail, Nuro and Robby Technologies, Inc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. In 2018, Starship Technologies collaborated with Compass Group to offer robotic delivery.



Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast global delivery robots market size.

• To classify and forecast global delivery robots market based on load carrying capacity, component, number of wheels, end user industry and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global delivery robots market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global delivery robots market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global delivery robots market.



Some of the leading players in global delivery robots market are Starship Technologies, TeleRetail, Nuro, Robby Technologies, Inc., etc.

