Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) Market Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Forecast 2022-2031

"A research report on Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77155

Global content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) market was valued at $ 195.5 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at CAGR over 13% to cross $ 403.8 million by 2024 on account of increasing number of ransomware and zero-day attacks across various sectors, globally. Increasing cyber-attacks through FTP transfers, USB transfer, attachments and emails, are compelling enterprises to deploy security solutions. Content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) is technology designed for removing potential malicious codes from file. This technology removes all file components that are not approved within the definition and policies of the system. Stringent regulation and compliance for the security of the content is further expected to positively influence global content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) market through 2024.

Global content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) market can be segmented based on component, deployment type, organization size, vertical and region. Based on the component, the market can be bifurcated into solution and services. Services segment is expected to witness high growth as it helps customers to understand their solutions and related processes. On the basis of deployment type, global content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) market can be categorized into on-premise and cloud. Cloud deployment type is anticipated to grow at higher CAGR as it helps to cut cost related to software, hardware, technical staff, etc. Global content disarm and reconstruction market caters to various verticals such as IT & telecom, government, BFSI, etc. Of all end users IT & Telecom sector is expected to grow at the fastest rate during forecast period on the back of increasing file sharing application and peer-to-peer networking.

Regionally, global content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) market is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America, followed by Europe, dominated global content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) market and the trend is likely to continue during forecast period as well. This is due to increasing instances of malware and file based attacks across these regions.

Major players operating in global content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) market include Check Point Software Technologies, Peraton Corporation, Fortinet Inc, Jiransecurity Co.,Ltd, OPSWAT Inc, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of global content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) market.

• To classify and forecast global content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) market based on component, deployment mode, organization size, vertical and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) market.

Some of the leading players in global content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) market include Check Point Software Technologies, Peraton Corporation, Fortinet Inc, Jiransecurity Co.,Ltd , OPSWAT Inc, etc.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major service providers across the globe.

SDKI calculated the market size of global content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) service providers

• Security and intelligence service providers

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to content disarm and reconstruction (CDR)

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Component:

o Solution

o Services

 Consulting

 Training & Education

 Support & Maintenance

 Integration

• Market, By Deployment mode:

o Cloud

o On-premise

• Market, By Organization Size:

o Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

o Large Enterprises

• Market, By Vertical:

o Government

o BFSI

o IT & Telecom

o Healthcare

o Manufacturing

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

 United States

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 United Kingdom

 France

 Germany

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 Japan

 India

 Australia

 South Korea

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Middle East & Africa

 UAE

 Saudi Arabia

 Turkey

 South Africa

 Rest of Middle East & Africa

o South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Colombia

 Rest of South America

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

