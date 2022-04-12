Connected (Smart) Street Light Market : Analysis and In-depth Study on Size Trends, Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 11:39:17 / Comserve Inc. / -- Connected (Smart) Street Light Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on Connected (Smart) Street Light Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global connected (smart) street light market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period, on account of infrastructure development aimed at transforming cities into smart cities. Development of wireless technologies & sensors and new streetlights such as LED, which are more efficient than the regular streetlights is bolstering market growth. Increasing demand for intelligent solutions for street lighting is expected to drive global connected (smart) street light market through 2024. Another factor anticipated to positively impact market growth is low cost, increasing adoption of LEDs and growing awareness among people about saving energy.

Smart or connected streetlights help cities in cutting cost by reducing maintenance cost and dimming lights. Global connected (smart) streetlight can be segmented based on component and networking technology. Based on components, hardware segment includes light source, drivers and ballast, sensors, switches, controllers and others. As hardware segment is the integral element of the smart street light market, the segment is poised to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.

Technological innovations are resulting in demand for connected (smart) street lighting systems. Europe dominated global connected street light market in 2018, with countries such as the UK, Germany and France dominating the regional market, primarily on account of the early adoption of connected streetlights and initiatives taken by the government agencies of the region.

Major players operating in global connected (smart) street light market include Current, powered by GE, Philips Lighting, Toshiba Lighting, Citelum, OSRAM Licht Group, Signify NV, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. Philipps Lighting N.V. launched CityTouch ready luminaries, which can be integrated with the CityTouch platform to offer smart streetlights.

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast global connected (smart) street light market size.

• To classify and forecast global connected (smart) street light market based on component, networking technology and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global connected (smart) street light market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global connected (smart) street light market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global connected (smart) street light market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global connected (smart) street light market.



