Digital Workplace Market According to latest research on focusing on Leading Manufacturers Forecast 2022-2031

"A research report on Digital Workplace Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global digital workplace market stood at $ 28.54 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 78.85 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period, on the back of increasing demand for flexibility and work-life balance. Digital workplace consists of a set of platforms, environment and tools to align people, technology and business processes, so as to improve the operational efficiency and achieve business goals. Availability of new technologies and tools helps to enhance staff management and provide unified experience, so that organizations can leverage digital dexterity for the development of new digital business services.

Global digital workplace market can be segmented based on component, organization size, deployment and end user. In terms of component, the market can be bifurcated into solutions and services. Solutions segment includes unified communication & collaboration, unified endpoint management and enterprise mobility & management. Integrated mobile capabilities like telephony, video conferencing, messaging and bring your own device (BYOD) trend are promoting the use of unified communication and collaboration technologies at any time, resulting in the largest share of the segment. Based on the organization size, the market can be categorized into small and medium enterprises (SME) and large enterprises. The adoption of digital workplace is high in large enterprises, as with the incorporation of these technological solutions, organizations can improve their business process models as well as enhance the efficacy and efficiency of the work done. Digital workplace market finds applications in various verticals such as BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, transportation & logistics and others. BFSI is the significant vertical in global digital workplace market and the trend is likely to continue in the coming years, as the companies catering to this sector are offering a variety of TV, wireless and mobile services to adjust and serve the customers in a better way.

In 2018, North America dominated global digital workplace market, on the back of rising adoption of advanced technologies and presence of leading market players in the region. Major players operating in global digital workplace market include Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Atos SE, IBM Corp, TCS Limited, NTT Data Corporation, Intel Corporation, Accenture PLC and VMware, Inc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. In 2018, Citrix Systems Inc. launched digital workplace solution to unify and secure SaaS, mobile and virtual apps and content across all endpoints.

