Oil & Gas Pipeline Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities Forecast 2022-2031

"A research report on Oil & Gas Pipeline Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Crude oil and natural gas are transported from producing regions to various consumption centers by a network of pipelines. Petroleum products such as petrol, diesel, LPG, ATF, kerosene, heavy fuel oil, naphtha and lube oils, are transported from the refinery to various distribution centers, through a network of pipelines, road, rail and sea or a combination of these modes. Owing to decline in global crude oil prices, investments in oil & gas exploration and transportation declined over the last few years. Consequently, global oil & gas pipeline market also witnessed a marginal decline in value terms. However, with global crude oil prices stabilizing in 2016, expanding city gas distribution network and increasing digitization being witnessed in pipeline infrastructure, the global oil & gas pipeline market is expected to exhibit growth over the next five years. Furthermore, growing production from offshore fields, replacement of aging pipelines, and rising innovation for exploration of unconventional energy resources such as growing use of hydraulic fracturing technique to extract oil & gas from shale rocks, are further anticipated to propel global oil & gas pipeline market

According to "Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Market By Application, By Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities the global oil & gas pipeline market is projected to surpass $61 billion by 2022. Asia-Pacific garnered the largest share in the global oil & gas pipeline market in 2016, and the region is forecast to continue dominating the market in the coming years. Few of the major players operating in the global oil & gas pipeline market include Gazprom, BP, CNPC, Wingas, Kinder Morgan, Chevron Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell, Total, Engie and Kogas. "Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Market By Application, By Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities discusses the following aspects in the global oil & gas pipeline market:

• Market Size & Share Forecast

• Regional and Country Market Analysis

• Segmental Analysis – By Application (Midstream, Upstream & Downstream),

By Type (SAW, ERW, Seamless, Polyethylene % Composite), By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, South America)

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with pipeline owners and manufacturers, EPC contractors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

