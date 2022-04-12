Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 11:37:57 / Comserve Inc. / -- Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-76335

Incidents of oil & gas pipeline spills on account of corrosion and pilferages have led to increasing demand for oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection systems. Owing to increasing oil & gas production, pipeline infrastructure is continuously being developed across the world. A total of USD3.15 trillion would be invested in pipeline infrastructure until 2035, and more than half of it is expected to be spent on construction of natural gas pipelines. Investments in pipeline infrastructure is expected to aid global oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market through 2022. Moreover, increasing reliance on natural gas of various industries is aiding oil & gas industry, consequently positively influencing global oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market. Another important factor expected to contribute to the growth of global oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market over the next five years is ageing pipelines. As of 2015, nearly 67% of oil & gas pipelines across the globe are more than 20 years old, while around 18% are 11-20 years old.

According to "Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market, By Onshore Vs. Offshore, By Location of Application, By Source of Revenue, By Technology, By Method of Leak Detection, By Equipment/Device, Competition Forecast & Opportunities the global market of oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection is anticipated to cross $3.5 billion by 2022. High damage caused to the environment in the event of leaks and spills also calls for strict actions from the government and other regulatory bodies, which makes leak and theft detection a compulsion for pipeline operators, thus adding global oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market. In terms of location of application, buried pipelines dominated global oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market in 2016, followed by subsea pipelines. The segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well. Hardware segment in the major revenue generating segment of global oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market. However, software segment is projected to register highest growth in the global market of oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection during forecast period. "Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market, By Onshore Vs. Offshore, By Location of Application, By Source of Revenue, By Technology, By Method of Leak Detection, By Equipment/Device, Competition Forecast & Opportunities discusses the following aspects of global oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market:

• Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Onshore Vs. Offshore, By Location of Application (Buried Pipelines, Subsea Pipelines, and Refinery/ Petrochemical Complex), By Source of Revenue (Hardware, Software & Aftersales Services), By Technology (Ultrasonic/Acoustic, Flow Monitoring, Fiber Optic, Vapor Sensing & Others), By Method of Leak Detection (Internal Vs. External), By Equipment/Device (Flowmeters, Acoustic Sensors, Pressure Sensors/ Transducers, Intelligent Pigging/ Smart Ball Technology, Cable Sensors & Others)

• Regional Analysis – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Why You Should Buy This Report?

• To gain an in-depth understanding of global oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market

• To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

• To help industry consultants, pipeline leak and theft detection equipment manufacturers, vendors, dealers other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

• To obtain research based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

• To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

• To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with pipeline leak and theft detection equipment manufacturers, channel partners and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-76335

Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Outlook

4.1. Industry Structure & Stakeholders

4.2. Market Size & Forecast

4.2.1. By Value

4.3. Market Share & Forecast

4.3.1. By Onshore Vs. Offshore

4.3.2. By Location of Application (Buried Pipelines, Subsea Pipelines, and Refinery/ Petrochemical Complex)

4.3.3. By Source of Revenue (Hardware, Software & Aftersales Services)

4.3.4. By Technology (Ultrasonic Acoustic, Flow Monitoring, Fiber Optic, Vapor Sensing & Others)

4.3.5. By Method of Leak Detection (Internal Vs. External)

4.3.6. By Equipment/Device (Flowmeters, Acoustic Sensors, Pressure Sensors/ Transducers, Intelligent Pigging/ Smart Ball Technology, Cable Sensors & Others)

4.3.7. By Region

4.3.8. By Company

4.4. Market Attractive Index

4.4.1. By Onshore Vs. Offshore

4.4.2. By Location of Application

4.4.3. By Source of Revenue

4.4.4. By Technology

4.4.5. By Method of Leak Detection

4.4.6. By Equipment/Device

4.4.7. By Region

5. Global Onshore Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

6. Global Offshore Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

7. North America Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Outlook

7.1. Oil & Gas Industry Overview

7.1.1. Crude Oil Demand and Production, 2012-2022F

7.1.2. Natural Gas Demand and Production, 2012-2022F

7.2. Pipeline Infrastructure and Investments

7.3. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1. By Value

7.4. Market Share & Forecast

7.4.1. By Location of Application (Buried Pipelines, Subsea Pipelines, and Refinery/ Petrochemical Complex)

7.4.2. By Method of Leak Detection (Internal Vs. External)

7.4.3. By Source of Revenue (Hardware, Software & Aftersales Services)

7.4.4. By Technology (Ultrasonic/Acoustic, Flow Monitoring, Fiber Optic, Vapor Sensing & Others)

7.4.5. By Equipment/Device (Flowmeters, Acoustic Sensors, Pressure Sensors/ Transducers, Intelligent Pigging/ Smart Ball Technology, Cable Sensors & Others)

7.5. North America Onshore Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Outlook – By Value

7.6. North America Offshore Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Outlook – By Value

7.7. United States Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Outlook – By Value

7.8. Canada Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Outlook – By Value

7.9. Mexico Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Outlook – By Value

7.

Get More Info: Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market"

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions and Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.