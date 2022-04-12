Africa Industrial Valves Market Size, Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 11:36:56 / Comserve Inc. / -- Africa Industrial Valves Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



In Africa, industrial valves are being pre-dominantly used at oil & gas production sites, in order to regulate flow of crude oil and natural gas. Moreover, industrial valves are deployed in oil & gas pipelines network to manage the flow within the network. With oil & gas sector being one of the major revenue generating sectors for most of the major African economies such as Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria, demand for industrial valves continues to witness consistent rise in the region. Over the past few years, various African countries have also increased their focus on developing other industrial / non-oil sectors. Anticipated rise in investments for strengthening and expanding industrial infrastructure is also expected to boost demand for industrial valves in the region through 2021. Major global industrial valve manufacturers operating in Africa through their sales offices and channel partners include Flowserve, Pentair Ltd., Emerson Process Management, and Weir Group.

According to "Africa Industrial Valves Market By Type, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast and Opportunities industrial valves market in Africa is forecast to surpass USD4 billion by 2021. Africa industrial valves market has been segmented on the basis of type into ball valve, gate valve, globe valve, butterfly valve, plug valve and others. Moreover, ball valve and gate valve dominated Africa industrial valves market, as these valves cumulatively garnered a market share of over 40% in 2015, and these valves are further anticipated to continue their dominance in the coming years as well. Furthermore, Nigeria and Egypt were the largest industrial valves markets in Africa over the last five years, and these countries are forecast to continue their market dominance through 2021. "Africa Industrial Valves Market By Type, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast and Opportunities discusses the following aspects of industrial valves market in Africa:

• Africa Industrial Valves Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Type (Ball Valve, Gate Valve, Globe Valve, Butterfly Valve, Plug Valve and Others), By End User (Oil & Gas, Power, Chemicals and Others)

• Regional Analysis – By Country (Nigeria, Egypt, Angola, Algeria, South Africa, Morocco and Rest of Africa)

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

