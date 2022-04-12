Datacap Launches Omnichannel Gift and Loyalty Platform, Datacap Gift™

Datacap Systems Inc., leading hardware and processor-agnostic omnichannel payments provider, has launched a white label-ready omnichannel gift and loyalty platform, Datacap Gift. The new platform enables omnichannel gift and loyalty (card-present and virtual), real-time reporting, white-label options and multi-location management for POS providers and their merchants. Datacap Gift shares the same integration paths as other Datacap products, GIFTePay™ (card-present) and Pay API™ (card-not-present), making it instantly accessible for hundreds of Point of Sale ISVs already integrated to Datacap today.
"Gift/loyalty services are an ideal way to deliver real value to a merchant while bolstering revenue and increasing overall account life," comments Justin Zeigler, Dir of Product at Datacap Systems. "Datacap Gift delivers a path for Datacap technology partners to rapidly position themselves as a full-service omnichannel gift/loyalty provider, creating a new recurring revenue opportunity for virtually every merchant installation."
Datacap Gift key features include:
- Omnichannel Gift/loyalty: Sell, load or redeem gift cards online or in-store for a consistent experience across all channels.
- White-label gift: White-label all aspects of the platform including pre-branded gift cards, reporting dashboard and virtual terminal.
- Full reporting: Real-time reporting is available 24/7 for solution providers and merchants. Utilize Datacap's Reporting dashboard or API to view all gift transactions in real-time.
- Alternative Gift Payments: Add support for alternative gift payments such as QR Code, Text-to-Pay, 'prime-style' memberships, online ordering, etc.
- Check Balance tool: Cardholders can check gift card balances online or via QR code.
- Promotions: Add pre-loaded promotions for products and services with automated expiration.
- Easy Migration: Datacap Gift supports an easy migration to and from dozens of third-party gift services.
Merchants interested in processing omnichannel gift/loyalty transactions should contact their POS reseller to learn how Datacap Gift can help consolidate gift and loyalty payments across online and brick-and-mortar. If your Point of Sale application isn't yet integrated to Datacap Gift, contact us to get started today. https://datacapsystems.com/contact-us/
About Datacap Systems
Datacap builds industry-standard payment solutions for Point of Sale providers to meet the needs of merchants in any market. Security-centric solutions for virtually all processing platforms route through dozens of pre-certified devices from leading OEMs - all via a universal payments integration, empowering merchants to create a unified payments experience across brick and mortar, online, mobile and unattended applications. As the only channel-centric and processor-agnostic payments provider in the industry, Datacap is the ideal partner for any POS provider that's serious about building a solution that will scale to address the needs of virtually any merchant, regardless of market or payment processing platform.
Contact us to learn more! https://datacapsystems.com/contact-us/
