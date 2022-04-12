Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook, Size, Share, Revenue, Regions & Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 11:29:30 / Comserve Inc. / -- Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market stood at $ 7.4 billion in 2018 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 10% to reach $ 13.8 billion by 2024, owing to increasing smartphone penetration, cheaper data packages and growing data traffic. Anticipated market growth is also expected to be driven by increasing development of malls, stadiums, educational institutions and technology driven corporate offices. Increasing popularity of fiber and digital DAS, backed by huge investments from telecom companies in DAS to improve customer satisfaction by improving network coverage, is likely to have a positive impact on the market in coming years. Another major factor anticipated to fuel the market is increasing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, edge computing, and Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024

Objective of the Study:

• To define, classify and forecast Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market on the basis of Coverage, Ownership, Technology, End User and Region.

• To analyze and forecast global DAS market size.

• To assess the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size by segmenting the DAS market into regions, namely – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

• To identify the tailwinds and headwinds for global DAS market.

• To identify the drivers and challenges for global DAS market.

• To strategically profile leading players in the market which are driving the innovation and technological advancements in global DAS market.

Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market is controlled by these major players, namely – CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Cobham Wireless, SOLiD Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., American Tower Corporation, etc.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of DAS companies across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI was able to include the providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels, and presence of all major DAS companies worldwide.

SDKI calculated global Distributed Antenna System market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for different components of standard application (End User, such as Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education, etc.) was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, annual reports, press releases, World Bank, Identity Theft Resource Center, Central Intelligence Agency, European Commission, etc., were also studied.

Key Target Audience:

• Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Vendors

• Telecommunication Companies

• Small Cell Solution Providers

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

• Research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as Distributed Antenna System (DAS) developers, providers, partners, etc. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, the global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Coverage:

o Indoor

o Outdoor

• Market, by Service Provider:

o Carrier Ownership

o Neutral Host

o Enterprise Ownership

• Market, by Solution:

o Carrier Wi-Fi

o Small Cells

o Self Organizing Network (SON)

• Market, by End User:

o Public Venue

o Transportation

o Industrial

o Healthcare

o Education

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

o Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Rest of Region

o Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Region

o Middle East & Africa

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Qatar

• Rest of Region

o South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Colombia

• Rest of Region

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Additional Customization:

• Profiling of additional market players (up to five)

• Further bifurcation in the regional markets

Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Sample Distribution

4.2. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By User vs Non-User Group Analysis

4.3. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Non-User Adoption Preference Analysis

4.4. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Coverage Type

4.5. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Current Vendor

4.6. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Perception about Small Cells Contribution

4.7. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By DAS Preference

4.8. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Market Challenges

4.9. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Customer Expectation

4.

