Application Virtualization Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue and Forecast 2022-2031

"A research report on Application Virtualization Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global application virtualization market was valued at $ 2 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% to reach $ 4 billion by 2024 owing to huge demand for alternative application installation processes. Application virtualization uses virtual resources to run applications in a runtime environment without requiring installation at the end user terminal. Several enterprises have started implementing application virtualization as it offers better speed, efficiency and operational cost improvement. Features, such as security enhancement, reduction in administration costs, easy migration of operating systems and eliminating compatibility issues, are further supporting the growth of global application virtualization market.

Global application virtualization market can be segmented based on component, technology, deployment model, organization size, end user Component and region. Based on components, the market can be bifurcated into solution and services. Services segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in global application virtualization market, as the number of applications in various Components is increasing, thereby contributing to the growing demand for services segment. Application virtualization caters to various end user Components such as BFSI, healthcare, IT & Telecom, government, education and others. Owing to increasing number of digital services, such as net banking, phone banking, UPI payment applications, among others, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Component holds the majority share in the market. In terms of deployment model, the market can be segmented into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud, of which private cloud segment is likely to witness the fastest growth owing to growing need for highly secured data with centralized storage infrastructure.

Regionally, the market for application virtualization is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America dominated global application virtualization market and is likely to continue its dominance during forecast period as well on account of presence of major IT players in the region and growing number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the US and Canada.

Major players operating in the application virtualization market include VMware, Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Symantec Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., Parallels International GmbH, Google Inc., SAP SE, Dell Inc., etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. In 2018, Microsoft acquired FSlogix in order to extend its virtualization capabilities and offer an improved experience to the Microsoft 365 customers.

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of global application virtualization market.

• To classify and forecast global application virtualization market based on component, technology, deployment model, organization size, end-user Component and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global application virtualization market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global application virtualization market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global application virtualization market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global application virtualization market.

