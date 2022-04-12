Digital Vault Market – Global Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 11:29:18 / Comserve Inc. / -- Digital Vault Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on Digital Vault Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77217

Global digital vault market is projected to grow from $ 538 million in 2018 to $ 1074 million by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period, owing to increasing compliances & regulations for data protection. Digital vault is a system designed to secure the data stored through firewall, encryption and access control solutions. Digital vaults provide security to data, which is in transit from the vault to application running on another device and to the data which is stored in vaults through multi-level encryption techniques. Increasing requirement for cloud-based security solutions is expected to aid market growth.

Digital vault market can be segmented based on component, organization size and end user. In terms of component, the market can be bifurcated into solution and service. Solution segment is expected to capture the largest market share during the forecast period, as digital vault solutions protect the data using multiple security layers, such as encryption, firewall, virtual private network (VPN). In terms of service, professional services segment dominated the market in 2018 and the trend is likely to continue in the coming years, as these services help enterprises to understand the need and implementation of solutions as well as provide solutions to achieve their strategic goals. On the basis of organization size, the market can be segmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Increasing number of cyber attacks is boosting demand for digital vault software among large enterprises. Digital vault market caters to various end users including BFSI, IT & telecom, government and others. On account of increasing concerns regarding the protection of sensitive financial data, more and more financial institutions are adopting digital vaults.

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share in global digital vault market and is expected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast years, owing to increasing investments by established economies, such as Canada and the US in research & development activities.

Major players operating in digital vault market are Symantec Corporation, Johnson Controls, Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd, Micro Focus International plc, International Business Machine Corporation, Oracle Corp., Keeper Security, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd, Microsoft Corp. and Multicert. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. In 2018, Oracle Corp. acquired cloud-based application provider Zenedge to secure organizations from digital threats.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast global digital vault market size.

• To classify and forecast global digital vault market based on component, organization size, end-user and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global digital vault market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global digital vault market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global digital vault market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global digital vault market.

Some of the leading players in global digital vault market are Symantec Corporation, Johnson Controls, Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd, Micro Focus International plc, International Business Machine Corporation, Oracle Corp., Keeper Security, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd, Microsoft Corp. and Multicert.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major service providers across the globe.

SDKI calculated global digital vault market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Digital vault service providers

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Digital Vault

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global digital vault market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Component:

o Solution

 Data Loss Prevention

 Identity & Access Management

 Digital Asset Management

 Account Management

 Others

o Services

 Professional Services

 Managed Services

• Market, by Organization Size:

o Large Enterprises

o Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

• Market, by End User:

o BFSI

o Government

o Telecom & IT

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o North America

 United States

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 United Kingdom

 Germany

 France

 Italy

 Spain

o Asia-Pacific

 Japan

 China

 South Korea

 India

 Australia

o South America

 Brazil

 Colombia

 Argentina

o Middle East & Africa

 South Africa

 Saudi Arabia

 UAE

 Qatar

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global digital vault market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77217

Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Key Benefits of Digital Vault

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions

5. Global Digital Vault Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Solution and Services)

5.2.1.1. Solution (Account Management, Identity & Access Management, Data Loss Prevention, Digital Asset Management and Others)

5.2.1.2. Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)

5.2.2. By Organization Size (SME and Large Enterprise)

5.2.3. By End User (BFSI, Government, IT & Telecom and Others)

5.2.4. By Region (North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; South America and Middle East & Africa)

5.2.5. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6. North America Digital Vault Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component

6.2.2. By Organization Size

6.2.3. By End User

6.2.4. By Country

6.3. North America: Country Analysis

6.3.1. United States Digital Vault Market Outlook

6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1.1. By Value

6.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.1.2.1. By Organization Size

6.3.1.2.2. By End User

6.3.2. Canada Digital Vault Market Outlook

6.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.2.1.1. By Value

6.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.2.1. By Organization Size

6.3.2.2.2. By End User

6.3.3. Mexico Digital Vault Market Outlook

6.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.3.1.1. By Value

6.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.3.2.1. By Organization Size

6.3.3.2.2. By End User

7. Europe Digital Vault Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Component

7.2.2. By Organization Size

7.2.3. By End User

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis

7.3.1. United Kingdom Digital Vault Market Outlook

7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1.1. By Value

7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.1.2.1. By Organization Size

7.3.1.2.2. By End User

7.3.2. Germany Digital Vault Market Outlook

7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.2.1.1. By Value

7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.2.1. By Organization Size

7.3.2.2.2. By End User

7.3.3. France Digital Vault Market Outlook

7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.3.2.1. By Organization Size

7.3.3.2.2. By End User

7.3.4. Italy Digital Vault Market Outlook

7.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.4.1.1. By Value

7.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.4.2.1. By Organization Size

7.3.4.2.2. By End User

7.3.5. Spain Digital Vault Market Outlook

7.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.5.1.1. By Value

7.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.5.2.1. By Organization Size

7.3.5.2.2. By End User

8. Asia-Pacific Digital Vault Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Component

8.2.2. By Organization Size

8.2.3. By End User

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8.3.1. Japan Digital Vault Market Outlook

8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1.1. By Value

8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.1.2.1. By Organization Size

8.3.1.2.2. By End User

8.3.2. China Digital Vault Market Outlook

8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.1.1. By Value

8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.2.1. By Organization Size

8.3.2.2.2. By End User

8.3.3. South Korea Digital Vault Market Outlook

8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.1.1. By Value

8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.3.2.1. By Organization Size

8.3.3.2.2. By End User

8.3.4. India Digital Vault Market Outlook

8.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.4.1.1. By Value

8.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.4.2.1. By Organization Size

8.3.4.2.2. By End User

8.3.5. Australia Digital Vault Market Outlook

8.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.5.1.1. By Value

8.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.5.2.1. By Organization Size

8.3.5.2.2. By End User

9. South America Digital Vault Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Component

9.2.2. By Organization Size

9.2.3. By End User

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. South America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. Brazil Digital Vault Market Outlook

9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1.1. By Value

9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.1.2.1. By Organization Size

9.3.1.2.2. By End User

9.3.2. Colombia Digital Vault Market Outlook

9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.1.1. By Value

9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.2.1. By Organization Size

9.3.2.2.2. By End User

9.3.3. Argentina Digital Vault Market Outlook

9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.3.1.1. By Value

9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.3.2.1. By Organization Size

9.3.3.2.2. By End User

Get More Info: Digital Vault Market"

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Digital Vault Market – Global Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.