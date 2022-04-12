Security Testing Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 11:28:51 / Comserve Inc. / -- Security Testing Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on Security Testing Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global security testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period, on account of surging adoption of cloud-based security solutions and growing need for the protection of valuable assets such as mobile applications. Security testing is a testing technique used to identify security gaps present in the system and to ensure whether IT infrastructure components like devices, applications and networks are free from security vulnerabilities. Increasing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) and Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to drive the market. Moreover, government mandates and norms in application development are likely to positively influence global security testing market during the forecast period.

Security testing market can be segmented based on type, tools, deployment mode and end user. Based on the type, the market can be segmented into network security testing, device security testing and application security testing. Organizations are deploying application security testing solutions in order to secure mobile and web applications. Moreover, increasing penetration of IoT involves large number of connected applications that are susceptible to various threats, as a result pushing demand for security testing. Security testing solutions can be deployed on-premise and cloud. The demand for cloud deployment mode is likely to increase in the coming years, as it offers cost-effective and time-effective features. Security testing market caters to various end users like retail, BFSI, IT & telecom, government and others. Government and BFSI are the major segments in global security testing market, as the critical data and applications used by verticals are prone to advanced threats.

In 2018, North America, followed by Europe, dominated global security testing market due to early adoption of the technology in economies like the US and Canada and presence of leading players in the region.

Major players operating in global security testing market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, SecureWorks, Checkmarx Ltd., Veracode, Inc., Applause App Quality, Inc., WhiteHat Security, Intertek Group Plc. and Qualys, Inc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. IBM Security and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. have entered into a strategic alliance on managed security services (MNS), advanced mobile protection, integrated event management and shared threat intelligence.



