Medical Electronics Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development and Demand Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 11:29:00 / Comserve Inc. / -- Medical Electronics Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on Medical Electronics Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77182

Global medical electronics market was valued over $ 73 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% to reach $ 113 billion by 2024 on account of increasing demand for advanced healthcare facilities and growing geriatric population across the globe. Medical electronics refer to those electrical equipment and devices which are used for medical purposes such as examination, diagnosis, treatment and assistance. Rising healthcare awareness and technological advancements are further expected to boost the growth of global medical electronics market. Moreover, rising number of lifestyle diseases and favorable regulatory policies for the expansion of medical electronics industry are further anticipated to positively influence global medical electronics market through 2024.

Global medical electronics market can be segmented based on product type and end-user. Based on the product type, the market can be bifurcated into diagnostics and therapeutic. Diagnostics product type includes patient monitoring devices, PET/CT devices, MRI scanners, ultrasound devices, X-ray devices, CT Scanners and others. Diagnostics segment acquires the majority share in the market owing to increasing awareness regarding benefits of early diagnosis. Therapeutic segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in global medical electronics market on account of increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases. In terms of end user, the market can be segmented into hospital, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics and others. Hospital segment acquired the majority share in global medical electronics market as the hospitals covered under the public healthcare system are equipped with advanced medical devices, which is promoting the growth of medical electronics in this sector.

Regionally, the market for medical electronics is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America is leading global medical electronics market owing to improved healthcare infrastructure and surging demand for medical electronics in the region.

The major players operating in global medical electronics market include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., GE Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, Philips Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Siemens AG, Medtronic Plc., Baxter International Inc., etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. GE Healthcare and Wipro inked partnership in order to attain effective management, resource mobilization, and higher growth.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of global medical electronics market.

• To classify and forecast global medical electronics market based on product type, end-user and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global medical electronics market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global medical electronics market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global medical electronics market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global medical electronics market.

Some of the leading players in global medical electronics market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., GE Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, Philips Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Siemens AG, Medtronic Plc., Baxter International Inc., etc.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

SDKI calculated the market size of global medical electronics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Original device manufacturers (ODMs)

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to medical electronics

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global medical electronics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product Type:

o Diagnostics

 Patient Monitoring Devices

 PET/CT Devices

 MRI Scanners

 Ultrasound Devices

 X-rays Devices

 CT Scanners

 Others (Hemodynamic Monitors, Cardiac Monitors, etc.)

o Therapeutic

 Pacemaker

 Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators

 Implantable Loop Recorders

 Spinal Cord Stimulators

 Surgical Robots

 Respiratory Care Devices

 Others (Endoscopes, Neurostimulation devices, etc.)

• Market, By End-User:

o Hospital

o Ambulatory surgical centers

o Clinics

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

 United States

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 Germany

 United Kingdom

 France

 Spain

 Italy

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 Japan

 India

 Australia

 South Korea

o South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

 Saudi Arabia

 UAE

 South Africa

 Iran

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global medical electronics market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77182

Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Medical Electronics Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type (Therapeutic & Diagnostics)

5.2.1.1. Therapeutic (Pacemaker, Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators, Implantable Loop Recorders, Spinal cord stimulators, Surgical Robots, Respiratory Care Devices, Others)

5.2.1.2. Diagnostics (Patient Monitoring Devices, PET/CT Devices, MRI Scanners, Ultrasound Devices, X-rays Devices, CT Scanners, Others)

5.2.2. By End-user (Hospital, Ambulatory surgical centers, Clinics and Others)

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6. North America Medical Electronics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type

6.2.2. By End User

6.2.3. By Country

6.3. North America: Country Analysis

6.3.1. United States Medical Electronics Market Outlook

6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1.1. By Value

6.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.1.2.1. By Product Type

6.3.1.2.2. By End User

6.3.2. Canada Medical Electronics Market Outlook

6.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.2.1.1. By Value

6.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.2.1. By Product Type

6.3.2.2.2. By End User

6.3.3. Mexico Medical Electronics Market Outlook

6.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.3.1.1. By Value

6.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.3.2.1. By Product Type

6.3.3.2.2. By End User

7. Europe Medical Electronics Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product Type

7.2.2. By End User

7.2.3. By Country

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis

7.3.1. Germany Medical Electronics Market Outlook

7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1.1. By Value

7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.1.2.1. By Product Type

7.3.1.2.2. By End User

7.3.2. United Kingdom Medical Electronics Market Outlook

7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.2.1.1. By Value

7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.2.1. By Product Type

7.3.2.2.2. By End User

7.3.3. France Medical Electronics Market Outlook

7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.3.2.1. By Product Type

7.3.3.2.2. By End User

7.3.4. Spain Medical Electronics Market Outlook

7.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.4.1.1. By Value

7.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.4.2.1. By Product Type

7.3.4.2.2. By End User

7.3.5. Italy Medical Electronics Market Outlook

7.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.5.1.1. By Value

7.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.5.2.1. By Product Type

7.3.5.2.2. By End User

8. Asia-Pacific Medical Electronics Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product Type

8.2.2. By End User

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8.3.1. China Medical Electronics Market Outlook

8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1.1. By Value

8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.1.2.1. By Product Type

8.3.1.2.2. By End User

8.3.2. Japan Medical Electronics Market Outlook

8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.1.1. By Value

8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.2.1. By Product Type

8.3.2.2.2. By End User

8.3.3. India Medical Electronics Market Outlook

8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.1.1. By Value

8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.3.2.1. By Product Type

8.3.3.2.2. By End User

8.3.4. Australia Medical Electronics Market Outlook

8.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.4.1.1. By Value

8.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.4.2.1. By Product Type

8.3.4.2.2. By End User

8.3.5. South Korea Medical Electronics Market Outlook

8.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.5.1.1. By Value

8.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.5.2.1. By Product Type

8.3.5.2.2. By End User

9. South America Medical Electronics Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product Type

9.2.2. By End User

9.2.3. By Country

9.3. South America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. Brazil Medical Electronics Market Outlook

9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1.1. By Value

9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.1.2.1. By Product Type

9.3.1.2.2. By End User

9.3.2. Argentina Medical Electronics Market Outlook

9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.1.1. By Value

9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.2.1. By Product Type

9.3.2.2.2. By End User

9.3.3. Colombia Medical Electronics Market Outlook

9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.3.1.1. By Value

9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.3.2.1. By Product Type

9.3.3.2.2. By End User

Get More Info: Medical Electronics Market"

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Medical Electronics Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development and Demand Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.