India Barcode Scanners and Printers Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Forecast 2022-2031

"A research report on India Barcode Scanners and Printers Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

India barcode scanners and printers market stood at $ 44.7 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% to reach $ 111.6 million by 2024, owing to huge adoption of barcode scanners and printers in transportation & logistics, manufacturing, retail and other sectors. Moreover, government financial assistance to micro and small companies for the adoption of barcodes, enabling these companies to enhance their marketing competitiveness, is expected to boost demand for barcode scanners and printers in India during forecast period. Additionally, favorable regulatory policies and technological advancements are expected to have a positive impact on the country's barcode scanners and printers market in coming years.

India barcode scanners and printers market can be segmented based on type and end user. In terms of type, the market can be bifurcated into scanners and printers. Printers segment lead the market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market in coming years, owing to huge demand in automotive & supply chain industries. Based on the end user, logistics & supply chain acquired the majority share in 2018 and is likely to maintain its leading market position in coming years. However, retail & e-commerce segment is anticipated to register fastest growth in the market in coming years. Retail industry in India is experiencing high growth with a perceptible shift towards organized retail formats. Moreover, growing trend of online shopping is contributing to the growth of retail & e-commerce segment in India barcode scanners and printers market. South India is the largest demand generating region for barcode scanners and printers in the country, owing to demand in manufacturing sector.



Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast India barcode scanners and printers market size.

• To classify and forecast India barcode scanners and printers market based on sector, type, end user and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India barcode scanners and printers market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India barcode scanners and printers market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India barcode scanners and printers market.

Some of the major market players are TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd., Zebra Technologies India Private Limited, Honeywell Automation India Limited, TVS Electronics Limited, Sato Auto-ID India Private Limited, Cognex Sensors India Private Limited, Toshiba India Private Limited, Bar Code India Limited, Datasensor India Private Limited and Postek Electronics Co., Ltd. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of manufacturers across the country. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

SDKI calculated India barcode scanners and printers market size by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Barcode scanner and printer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and end users

• Original device manufacturers (ODMs)

• System integrators

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to barcode scanners and printers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

