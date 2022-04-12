India Disposable Syringes Market Drivers & Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 11:15:49 / Comserve Inc. / -- India Disposable Syringes Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on India Disposable Syringes Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

India Disposable Syringes market was valued at USD888.40 million in FY2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.28% in value terms to reach USD1,828.20 million by FY2026. India Disposable Syringes market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of various chronic diseases that require treatment using disposable syringes and increasing demand for vaccines around the world. Increasing cases of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, are also creating a high demand for disposable syringes. In addition to this, various government organizations are providing funding to companies for manufacturing disposable syringes that can be used for the treatment of coronavirus patients. This is anticipated to drive the market growth significantly in the coming years. Moreover, increasing cases of needlestick injuries and growing demand for injectable drugs due to the lack of bioavailability in conventional drug delivery methods are some other key factors fueling the growth of India Disposable Syringes market.

India Disposable Syringes market can be segmented based on type, application, end user, material, and region. Based on application, the market can be segmented into general surgery, therapeutic, diagnostic, respiratory, orthopedics, cardiovascular, dental and others. Among them, the therapeutic segment is expected to undergo the fastest growth owing to the introduction of new injectable drugs and spikes in the prevalence of various chronic disorders that require the administering of therapeutic agents with the help of disposable syringes.

Regionally, North India is expected to dominate the India Disposable Syringes market during the forecast period owing to the easy availability of disposable syringes and high expenditure on healthcare in the region.

Major companies operating in India Disposable Syringes market include Becton Dickinson Private Limited, B.Braun Medical India Pvt. Ltd., Terumo India Private Limited, Teleflex Medical Private Limited, Nipro India Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Albert David Ltd, Cardinal Health India Pvt. Ltd., Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd., Baxter Pharmaceuticals India Private Limited (BPIPL), and Novo Nordisk India Pvt Ltd. among others. Key market players are undergoing collaborations, new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions as their growth strategies.

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the India Disposable Syringes market from FY2016 to FY2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the India Disposable Syringes market from FY2021 to FY2026 and growth rate until FY2026.

• To classify and forecast India Disposable Syringes market based on by type, by company, by application, by material, by end users and region.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the India Disposable Syringes market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India Disposable Syringes market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, etc., in India Disposable Syringes market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the India Disposable Syringes market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the India Disposable Syringes market.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of manufacturers across the country. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

SDKI calculated the market size of India Disposable Syringes Market market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them by analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Manufacturers, Distributors, and End users

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Disposable Syringes

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

