Disposable Syringes Market Size & Business Planning, Innovation to See Modest Growth Forecast 2022-2031

Global disposable syringe market was valued USD16.68 billion in value terms in 2020 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of 8.78% in value terms to reach USD27.45 billion by 2026. Increasing prevalence of many chronic diseases that necessitate the use of disposable syringes in their care is expected to drive the Global Disposable Syringes Market over the forecast period. However, the growth in this market is mainly attributed to increasing number of cases of infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and blood borne Infections.

Furthermore, numerous government agencies are funding companies that produce disposable syringes for the care of chronic disease such as Diabetes, which predominate the global disease burden. In the coming years, this is expected to drive market growth.

Also, rising cases of needlestick injuries is further driving the Global Disposable Syringes Market forward.



Global Disposable Syringes Market can be segmented based on type, application, end user, material, and region. Based on application, the market can be segmented into general surgery, therapeutic, diagnostic, respiratory, orthopaedics, cardiovascular, dental and others. Among them, the therapeutic segment is expected to undergo fastest growth owing to introduction of new injectable drugs and spike in prevalence of various chronic disorders that require the administering of therapeutic agents with the help of disposable syringes. Regionally, Asia Pacific is anticipated to undergo fastest growth through 2026 as the region is witnessing growing awareness regarding the use of disposable syringes.



Major companies operating in global disposable syringes market include Baxter International, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Inc, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited, Nipro Medical Corporation, Retractable Technologies, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated and Novo Nordisk A/S, among others. Key market players are undergoing collaborations, new product launch, partnership, and acquisitions as their growth strategies.



SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of manufacturers across the country. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.



SDKI calculated the market size of India Disposable Syringes Market market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

In this report, Global Disposable Syringes Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



• Global Disposable Syringes Market, By Type:

o Conventional Syringes

o Pre-filled Syringes

o Safety Syringes

• Global Disposable Syringes Market, By Application:

o General Surgery

o Therapeutic

o Diagnostic

o Respiratory

o Orthopedics

o Cardiovascular

o Dental

o Others

• Global Disposable Syringes Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Diagnostic Laboratories

o Blood Banks

o Pharmaceutical Industry

o Vaccination

o Veterinary Purposes

o Others

• Global Disposable Syringes Market, By Material:

o Glass

o Polymer

• Global Disposable Syringes Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 Japan

 India

 South Korea

 Australia

o Europe

 France

 Germany

 United Kingdom

 Italy

 Spain

o North America

 United States

 Mexico

 Canada

o South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

 South Africa

 Saudi Arabia

 Kuwait

 UAE

Get More Info: Disposable Syringes Market

