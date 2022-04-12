Interdental Cleansing Products Market : Regional Segment Analysis, forecast and market revenue Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 11:16:11 / Comserve Inc. / -- Interdental Cleansing Products Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The global interdental cleansing products market was valued USD4895.21 million in value terms in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.93% in value terms to reach USD7636.21 million by 2026 owing to increasing oral hygiene concerns among individuals across the globe, which is leading to the growing demand for various interdental cleansing products. With the availability of different kinds of interdental cleansing products in the market, consumers are getting more inclined towards such products. This has led to a robust growth in the market over recent years.

Interdental cleansing is the process of the removal of dental plaque or food particles from the space located between the teeth. Carrying out interdental cleansing is necessary because such products perform cleansing functions in areas that are not reachable or cannot be cleaned by a toothbrush. These interdental cleansing products are largely preferred among individuals to avoid various oral problems such as cavities, bad breath, and others.



Global interdental cleansing products market can be segmented based on product, application, distribution channel, end use and region. Based on product, the global interdental cleansing products market is segmented into interdental brushes, toothpicks, dental floss and others. Here, the toothpicks segment holds a dominant position in the global interdental cleansing products market due to its huge availability at a low price. However, interdental brushes are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.09% in the coming years due to technological advancements in the healthcare industry and increasing purchasing power of consumers. According to the application segment, dental caries hold the dominant position owing to its global prevalence. However, interdental products are mostly used for prevention than cure. Removal of plaque, which is a root cause of oral care diseases, is the primary function of interdental products. The dominant distribution channel is pharmacies and the end use is common among the dental clinics.



Major companies operating in the global interdental cleansing products market include The Procter & Gamble Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lion Corporation, Venture Life Group Plc, TePe Munhygienprodukter AB, Dentalpro Co.,Ltd., Piksters, SangA E-clean Co., Ltd., Curaden AG, M+C Schiffer GmbH, Tandex A/S, TRISA AG, Sunstar Americas Inc, among others. The interdental products manufacturing companies are focusing on providing new and innovative products that make interdental cleansing products more attractive and easier to handle.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global interdental cleansing products market.

• To estimate and forecast the global interdental cleansing products market based on product, distribution channel and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global interdental cleansing products market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in the global interdental cleansing products market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global interdental cleansing products market.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of interdental cleansing products manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.



SDKI calculated Global Interdental Cleansing Products Market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by SDKI.



Key Target Audience:

• Interdental cleansing products manufacturers, hospitals and dental clinics and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to interdental cleansing products

• Market research and consulting firms



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as interdental cleansing products manufacturers, partners, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:

In this report, the global interdental cleansing products market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



• Global Interdental Cleansing Products Market, By Product:

o Interdental Brushes

o Toothpics

o Dental Floss

o Others

• Global Interdental Cleansing Products Market, By Application:

o Dental Caries (Tooth Decay)

o Gingivitis

o Periodontitis (Gum Disease)

o Oral Cancer

o Others

• Global Interdental Cleansing Products Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Hypermarket and Supermarket

o Pharmacy

o Online Retail Stores

• Global Interdental Cleansing Products Market, By End Use:

o Dental Clinics

o Hospitals

o Homecare Settings

• Global Interdental Cleansing Products Market, by Region:

o Asia Pacific

 China

 Japan

 India

 South Korea

 Australia

o Europe

 France

 Germany

 United Kingdom

 Spain

 Italy

o North America

 United States

 Mexico

 Canada

o South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

 UAE

 South Africa

 Saudi Arabia

