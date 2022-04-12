Global Eye Care Market Key Major Challenges, Drivers, Growth Opportunities Analysis Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 11:15:58 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Eye Care Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on Global Eye Care Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global Eye Care Market was valued at USD53.05 billion in 2020 and is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness towards eye health and increasing prevalence of various eye disorders around the world. Additionally, rising awareness about ocular diseases such as myopia has created a spike in demand for eye care products such as eyeglasses and sunglasses among consumers. Furthermore, increasing usage of electronic devices such as smartphones has led to various eye related disorders, which is propelling the growth of the eye care market. Also, advent of innovative technologies in the eye care industry has enabled manufacturers to launch new products, which is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Moreover, initiatives being taken by governments and various health organizations to spread awareness about eye care are providing a major boost for the market growth. The growing geriatric population base is also acting as a key factor for the growth of eye care market as they are highly prone to one or more vision related disorders and diseases. Apart from that, increasing level of air pollution is leading to various eye related problems, which is creating a high demand for eye care products.

The Global Eye Care Market can be segmented based on product type, coating, lens material, distribution channel and region. Among them, the e-commerce segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as they offer a variety of eye care products to choose from and some of them also offer products at a discounted price. Some of these e-commerce sites are also introducing online testing, where one can check the status of their eyes and take professional advice.

Based on region, North America dominated the Eye Care Market in 2020 owing to the high per capita disposable income of the region and technological advancements in the eye care industry. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to undergo the fastest growth in the coming years owing to the increasing number of people suffering from various eye disorders. The growing focus of government in developing countries such as India on creating vision care awareness and increasing expenditure on healthcare are some other factors making Asia-Pacific a promising market for the eye care industry.

Major companies operating in the Global Eye Care Market include Alcon Inc, Allergan Inc, Essilor Luxottica SA, Johnson and Johnson, Hoya Corporation, Bausch and Lomb Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, CopperVision Inc, Menicon Co ltd., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Merc & Co. Inc, Interojo Inc, and Avizor SA, among others. The market players are working on strategic collaborations to increase their global reach. They are also investing in R&D activities to launch new and innovative eye care products into the market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Eye Care market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size in the Global Eye Care market from 2021 to 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global Eye Care market based on type product, by coating, by lens material, End-User, and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Eye Care market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Eye Care market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Eye Care market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Global Eye Care market.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of major diagnostic players and hospital chains operating across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this, SDKI could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

SDKI calculated the market size of Global Eye Care Market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various End-User segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to eye care

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and partners, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Eye Care Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product Type:

o Eyeglasses

o Contact Lens

o Intraocular Lens

o Eye Drops

o Others

• Market, By Coating:

o Anti-Reflecting

o UV coating

o Others

• Market, By Lens Material:

o Normal Glass

o Polycarbonate

o Trivex

o Others

• Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Retail Stores

o E-Commerce

o Clinics

o Hospitals

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o North America

 United States

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 Germany

 France

 United Kingdom

 Italy

 Spain

o Asia-Pacific

 Japan

 China

 India

 South Korea

 Australia

o South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

 South Africa

 Saudi Arabia

 UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Eye Care Market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Table of Content

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Eye Care Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer

6. Global Eye Care Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Eyeglasses, Contact Lens, Intraocular Lens, Eye Drops, Others)

6.2.2. By Coating (Anti-Glare, UV, Others)

6.2.3. By Lens Material (Normal Glass, Polycarbonate, Trivex, Others)

6.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, E-Commerce, Clinics, Hospitals)

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map

7. North America Eye Care Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product Type

7.2.2. By Coating

7.2.3. By Lens Material

7.2.4. By Distribution Channel

7.2.5. By Country

