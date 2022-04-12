India Stem Cell Market Report to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with the Details of Influence Factors Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 11:15:36 / Comserve Inc. / -- India Stem Cell Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



India stem cell market was valued at USD 0.47 Billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at around 13% CAGR during FY 2021 – FY 2026. Continuous advancements in tissue engineering is one of the prime factors boosting India stem cell market. Development of regenerative medicines coupled with growing cases of chronic and genetic diseases across the country are some of the other factors anticipated to drive the growth of stem cell market during the forecast years. Moreover, availability of funds from the government and certain organizations is estimated to bode well for the growth of India stem cell market over the next five years.

India stem cell market is segmented based on product type, application, technology, end user and region. Based on product type, the market can be categorized into adult, induced pluripotent, human embryonic and others. Out of these, the adult stem cells segment dominated the market until FY 2020 and is further expected to maintain its leading position in the market during the forecast period as well on account of reduced contamination risk associated with sub-culturing. Moreover, its compatibility with the human body is expected to drive the segment growth over the coming years. Additionally, less requirement for production labor is boosting the growth of adult stem cells segment.

Major players operating in India stem cell market include Thermofisher Scientific India Pvt. Ltd., Pluristem Technologies Ltd., Becton Dickinson Private Limited, Stem Cell Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Merck Lifescience Pvt. Ltd., Cordlife India Pvt. Ltd., LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd., StemCyte India Therapeutics Private Limited, Stempeutics Research Private Limited, ReeLabs Private Limited, among others. The companies are focussing on extensive research and developments activities in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include formation of alliances and partnerships.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY 2016 – FY 2019

Base Year: FY 2020

Estimated Year: FY 2021

Forecast Period: FY 2022 – FY 2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of India stem cell market.

• To classify and forecast India stem cell market based on product type, application, technology, end user and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India stem cell market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India stem cell market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India stem cell market.

Key Target Audience:

• Stem cell companies, medical research institutes and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to stem cell

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, India stem cell market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

