Blockchain Supplychain Market Overall Study Report with Top Key Players , size and Application Forecast 2022-2031

"A research report on Blockchain Supplychain Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global blockchain supplychain market was valued at $ 85.7 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 80.4% to reach $ 2674.9 million by 2024, on account of growing demand for transparency of the supplychain. Owing to globalization and rising internet penetration, enterprises and customers do not have clear visibility of all the members present in management. Blockchain disruption in supplychain management can solve the problem of lack of transparency and accountability. Blockchain is a decentralized network that works without a single authority and records information such that the information can be viewed by its members but can't be altered, once it is recorded in the system.

Global blockchain supplychain market can be segmented based on type, provider, application, end user industry and region. Based on application, global blockchain supplychain market can be segmented into payment & settlement, counterfeit detection, product traceability, smart contracts, risk & compliance management and others. To automate contract execution and eliminate the need for intermediaries is driving demand for blockchain in smart contract segment, which is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during forecast period. In terms of provider, the market can be segmented into application & solution provider, middleware provider and infrastructure & protocols provider. Application & solution provider is expected to grow at the highest rate due to the introduction of blockchain for streamlining supplychain management activities.

Regionally, blockchain supplychain market is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for a significant share in global blockchain supplychain market as the countries in the region are readily adopting innovative technologies. Moreover, presence of leading vendors in the region is further expected to positively influence North America blockchain supplychain market until 2024.

The major players operating in global blockchain supplychain market Oracle Corp., Amazon Web Services, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Intel Corp., Amazon Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Wipro Ltd., Huawei, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. Blockchain Tech Ltd. started offering commercial blockchain solutions to business with advanced trading and settlement needs.

