Australia Internet of Things (IoT) Market : In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 11:14:56 / Comserve Inc. / -- Australia Internet of Things (IoT) Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on Australia Internet of Things (IoT) Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77250

Australia Internet of Things (IoT) market stood at $ 7.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21% to cross $ 25 billion by 2024 on account of rising demand for smart devices, growing government initiatives and rise in demand for analytics. Moreover, increasing penetration of IoT in various applications like consumer electronics, building & home automation, connected logistics etc., is further pushing its demand in the country. Additionally, surge in cloud platform adoption, advent of advanced data analytics and development of wireless networking technologies is likely to propel Australia Internet of Things (IoT) market during forecast period.

Australia Internet of Things (IoT) market can be broadly segmented into platform, component, application and region. In terms of platform, the market can be categorized into device management, application management and network management. Of all, device management is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period on account of increasing emphasis on improving the operational efficiency and managing connected devices. Based on components, the market can be segmented into hardware, software and services. Internet of Things (IoT) market of Australia caters to various applications such as connected logistics, smart retail, smart mobility & transportation, building & home automation and others. Smart mobility & transportation is anticipated to witness fastest growth in Australia internet of things (IoT) market due to the high demand for making the transportation efficient & cost-effective, by using communications and digital technologies.

The market of internet of things (IoT) in Australia is gaining traction and is expanding to various regions such as Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales, Victoria & Tasmania, Western Australia, Queensland, & Northern Territory & Southern Australia. Western Australia is expected to witness growth during forecast period owing to rising penetration of the technology.

Major companies operating in Australia IoT market recorded high sale volumes in the 2018 financial year and the trend is likely to continue during forecast period as well. List of major players operating in Australia Internet of Things (IoT) market include Intel Australia Pty Ltd., GE Australia Pty Ltd., IBM Australia Limited, Amazon Web Services Australia Pty Ltd., Microsoft Pty Limited, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. For instance, Telstra entered into a smart city partnership with Tasmanian state government.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of Australia Internet of Things (IoT) market.

• To classify and forecast Australia Internet of Things (IoT) market based on platform, application, component and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Australia Internet of Things (IoT) market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Australia Internet of Things (IoT) market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in Australia Internet of Things (IoT) market.

Some of the leading players in Australia Internet of Things (IoT) market are: Intel Australia Pty Ltd., GE Australia Pty Ltd., IBM Australia Limited, Amazon Web Services Australia Pty Ltd., Microsoft Pty Limited, Oracle Corporation Australia Pty Limited, Google Australia Pty Limited, Robert Bosch Australia Pty Ltd, Cisco Systems Australia Pty Ltd, SAP Australia Pty Ltd, etc.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major service providers across the globe.

SDKI calculated the market size of Australia Internet of Things (IoT) market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• IoT software, services & hardware providers

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to IoT market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them to strategize investments and capitalize on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, Australia Internet of Things (IoT) market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Platform:

o Network Management

o Application Management

o Device Management

• Market, By Component:

o Hardware

o Services

o Software

• Market, By Application:

o Consumer Electronics

o Building & Home Automation

o Connected Logistics

o Smart Mobility & Transportation

o Smart Retail

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales

o Victoria & Tasmania

o Queensland

o Western Australia

o Northern Territory & Southern Australia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Australia Internet of Things (IoT) market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77250

Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customers

4.1. By IoT Adoption Readiness

4.2. By Location of Processing IoT Data

4.3. By Reasons Business are Adopting IoT

4.4. By Key IoT Related Challenges Faced

5. Global IoT Market Overview

6. Australia IoT Market Landscape

7. Australia IoT Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume (Number of Connected Devices)

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Platform (Network Management, Application Management and Device Management)

7.2.2. By Component (Hardware, Services and Software)

7.2.3. By Application (Consumer Electronics, Smart Mobility & Transportation, Building & Home Automation, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, and Others)

7.2.4. By Region (Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales, Victoria & Tasmania, Queensland, Western Australia, and Northern Territory & Southern Australia)

7.3. Australia IoT Market Mapping

7.3.1. By Platform

7.3.2. By Component

7.3.3. By Application

7.3.4. By Region

8. Australia IoT Hardware Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type (Device & Gateways)

8.2.2. By Application (Consumer Electronics, Smart Mobility & Transportation, Building & Home Automation, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, and Others)

8.2.3. Leading Companies in Australia IoT Hardware market

9. Australia IoT Services Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type (Professional Services & Managed Services)

9.2.2. By Application (Consumer Electronics, Smart Mobility & Transportation, Building & Home Automation, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, and Others)

9.2.3. Leading Companies in Australia IoT Services market

Get More Info: Australia Internet of Things (IoT) Market"

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Australia Internet of Things (IoT) Market : In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.