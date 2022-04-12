Physical Security Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Supply and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 11:12:56 / Comserve Inc. / -- Physical Security Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on Physical Security Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global physical security market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, growing from $ 83 million in 2018 to $ 136 million by 2024, on account of increasing incidents of terror attacks. Physical security refers to security measures designed for the protection or prevention of unauthorized access to equipment, facilities or resources and other properties from damage and unauthorized physical access. Physical security involves the use of multiple layers which include video surveillance and access control, so as to protect resources. Technological advancements, increasing implementation of mobile based access control and growing deployment of wireless technology in security systems are expected to drive global physical security market in coming years.

Physical security market can be segmented based on the component and end-user. Based on the component, the market can be segmented into hardware, software and services. Hardware segment accounted for the largest market share, on the back of growing deployment of security systems across various end users. Video surveillance is the leading segment in the hardware component and the segment is poised to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, owing to rising implementation of video surveillance systems such as camera, monitor and storage devices in various verticals.

North America dominated global physical security market in 2018 and the region is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period as well, on account of growing need for safety against increasing criminal activities and technological developments, in addition to preventing illegal immigration. Moreover, presence of leading players in the region is likely to positively impact the market. Over the coming years, physical security market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register strong growth, owing to increasing development activities in economies such as China and India.

Major players operating in global physical security market are Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Johnson Controls International plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, ADT LLC, and Honeywell International Inc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. In the end of 2018, Johnson Controls introduced the next generation of INTEVO integrated security platform. The COMPACT and INTEVO integrated security platforms were upgraded with better processors, improved graphics and additional IP camera licenses.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:

o To analyze and forecast global physical security market size.

o To classify and forecast global physical security market based on component, end user and regional distribution.

o To identify drivers and challenges for global physical security market.

o To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global physical security market.

o To conduct the pricing analysis for global physical security market.

o To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global physical security market.

