Real-Time Bidding Market Future Scope, Opportunities with Strategic Growth and Top Players Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 11:13:34 / Comserve Inc. / -- Real-Time Bidding Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on Real-Time Bidding Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77238

Global real-time bidding market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 31.67% during the forecast period, growing from $ 5.79 billion in 2018 to $ 28.69 billion by 2024, on account of increasing proliferation of smartphones and high return on investments. Real-time bidding allows advertising inventory to be sold and bought on an effective per impression basis through auctions. More and more media, retail and e-commerce companies are investing in marketing solutions, thereby aiding the market. Companies are opting for digital marketing campaigns, as these companies can reach the targeted audience in short time. Moreover, marketing strategies such as real-time bidding allows monitoring of the effectiveness of the campaign without additional investment. However, issue of data leakage can inhibit market growth.

Real-time bidding market, globally, can be segmented based on auction type, AD format, application, device and region. On the basis of auction type, the market can be bifurcated into open auction and invitation-only auction. Open auctions allow buyers to access the available inventories and bid accordingly. As more and more companies are opting for digital segment, publishers can get the best price for their inventory through open auction, contributing to the dominant share of the open auction type. Image AD and Video AD Are the two AD formats being used in the market. Consumers are spending more time on watching online videos, which is aiding the video AD segment. Real-time bidding finds application in media & entertainment, E-commerce, games, travel & luxury, mobile application, and others. media & entertainment and E-commerce companies are using real-time bidding in order to display personalized ads to individual users based on their activity, thereby further fueling the market.

Global real-time bidding market is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America and the Middle East & Africa. Owing to huge smartphone user base, North America is expected to dominate global real-time bidding market during the forecast period.

Major players operating in global real-time bidding market include Google LLC, WPP PLC, Adobe Inc., Facebook, Inc., Criteo, Yandex N.V., Rubicon Project, Smaato Inc., Salesforce, PubMatic, Inc, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. Adobe has introduced new updates to its Marketing Cloud solution, which allows the integration of adobe dynamic creative optimization feature into the cloud market solution.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast global real-time bidding market size.

• To classify and forecast global real-time bidding market based on auction type, AD format, application, device and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global real-time bidding market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global real-time bidding market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global real-time bidding market.

Some of the leading players in global real-time bidding market include Google LLC, WPP PLC, Adobe Inc., Facebook, Inc., Criteo, Yandex N.V., Rubicon Project, Smaato Inc., Salesforce, PubMatic, Inc.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major service providers across the globe.



SDKI calculated global real-time bidding market size by using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.



Key Target Audience:

• E-commerce companies

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to real-time bidding market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-77238

Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Influencing Vendor Selection Decision (N=125)

4.2. Which Real time bidding software would you like to choose?

4.3. Micro factors driving the adoption of Real time Bidding solution

4.4. Challenges face while using RTB solution

5. Global Real-Time Bidding Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Auction Type (Open Auction and Invitation-only Auction)

5.2.2. By AD Format (RTB Image AD and RTB Video AD)

5.2.3. By Application (Media & Entertainment, Games, E-commerce, Travel & Luxury, Mobile Applications and Others)

5.2.4. By Device (Mobile, Desktop and Others)

5.2.5. By Region (North America; Asia Pacific; Europe; South America and Middle East & Africa)

5.2.6. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6. North America Real-Time Bidding Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Auction Type

6.2.2. By AD Format

6.2.3. By Application

6.2.4. By Device

6.2.5. By Country (United States; Canada; Mexico)

6.3. North America: Country Analysis

6.3.1. United States Real-Time Bidding Market Outlook

6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1.1. By Value

6.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.1.2.1. By Auction Type

6.3.1.2.2. By AD Format

6.3.1.2.3. By Device

6.3.2. Canada Real-Time Bidding Market Outlook

6.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.2.1.1. By Value

6.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.2.1. By Auction Type

6.3.2.2.2. By AD Format

6.3.2.2.3. By Device

6.3.3. Mexico Real-Time Bidding Market Outlook

6.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.3.1.1. By Value

6.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.3.2.1. By Auction Type

6.3.3.2.2. By AD Format

6.3.3.2.3. By Device

7. Asia-Pacific Real-Time Bidding Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Auction Type

7.2.2. By AD Format

7.2.3. By Application

7.2.4. By Device

7.2.5. By Country (China; Japan; Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia Pacific)

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

7.3.1. China Real-Time Bidding Market Outlook

7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1.1. By Value

7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.1.2.1. By Auction Type

7.3.1.2.2. By AD Format

7.3.1.2.3. By Device

7.3.2. Japan Real-Time Bidding Market Outlook

7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.2.1.1. By Value

7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.2.1. By Auction Type

7.3.2.2.2. By AD Format

7.3.2.2.3. By Device

7.3.3. Australia Real-Time Bidding Market Outlook

7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.3.2.1. By Auction Type

7.3.3.2.2. By AD Format

7.3.3.2.3. By Device

7.3.4. India Real-Time Bidding Market Outlook

7.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.4.1.1. By Value

7.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.4.2.1. By Auction Type

7.3.4.2.2. By AD Format

7.3.4.2.3. By Device

7.3.5. South Korea Real-Time Bidding Market Outlook

7.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.5.1.1. By Value

7.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.5.2.1. By Auction Type

7.3.5.2.2. By AD Format

7.3.5.2.3. By Device

8. Europe Real-Time Bidding Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Auction Type

8.2.2. By AD Format

8.2.3. By Application

8.2.4. By Device

8.2.5. By Country (United Kingdom; Germany; France; Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe)

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

8.3.1. United Kingdom Real-Time Bidding Market Outlook

8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1.1. By Value

8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.1.2.1. By Auction Type

8.3.1.2.2. By AD Format

8.3.1.2.3. By Device

8.3.2. Germany Real-Time Bidding Market Outlook

8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.1.1. By Value

8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.2.1. By Auction Type

8.3.2.2.2. By AD Format

8.3.2.2.3. By Device

8.3.3. France Real-Time Bidding Market Outlook

8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.1.1. By Value

8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.3.2.1. By Auction Type

8.3.3.2.2. By AD Format

8.3.3.2.3. By Device

8.3.4. Italy Real-Time Bidding Market Outlook

8.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.4.1.1. By Value

8.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.4.2.1. By Auction Type

8.3.4.2.2. By AD Format

8.3.4.2.3. By Device

8.3.5. Spain Real-Time Bidding Market Outlook

8.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.5.1.1. By Value

8.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.5.2.1. By Auction Type

8.3.5.2.2. By AD Format

8.3.5.2.3. By Device

9. South America Real-Time Bidding Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Auction Type

9.2.2. By AD Format

9.2.3. By Application

9.2.4. By Device

9.2.5. By Country (Brazil; Argentina; Colombia; and Rest of South America)

9.3. South America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. Brazil Real-Time Bidding Market Outlook

9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1.1. By Value

9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.1.2.1. By Auction Type

9.3.1.2.2. By AD Format

9.3.1.2.3. By Device

9.3.2. Argentina Real-Time Bidding Market Outlook

9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.1.1. By Value

9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.2.1. By Auction Type

9.3.2.2.2. By AD Format

9.3.2.2.3. By Device

9.3.3. Colombia Real-Time Bidding Market Outlook

9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.3.1.1. By Value

9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.3.2.1. By Auction Type

9.3.3.2.2. By AD Format

9.3.3.2.3. By Device

Get More Info: Real-Time Bidding Market"

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Real-Time Bidding Market Future Scope, Opportunities with Strategic Growth and Top Players Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.