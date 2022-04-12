Melee Dose Launches Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC Gummies Infused with Terpenes

Legal in all 50 states, Melee Dose edibles include 5mg of Delta-9 THC from hemp blended with strain-specific terpenes for optimal effects
Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2022) - Melee Dose is excited to announce the release of its rare edible diamond collection now available in 3 different flavors: Blue Razz Runtz, Watermelon Wowie, and Granddaddy Grape. The team at Melee Dose has crafted an innovative "dispensary quality" Delta-9 THC experience for consumers chasing the coveted entourage effect. Melee Dose edibles can be ordered online and delivered directly to a consumer's home without the need for a medical card.
Their products are legal in all 50 states under the 2018 Farm Bill due to the following criteria:
- Hemp is cannabis that has a Delta-9 THC concentration of less than 0.3 percent by dry weight
- Hemp and hemp-derived cannabinoids are federally legal and legal in all 50 states
- The hemp-derived Delta-9 THC in the products does not exceed a 0.3% concentration
Cannabis science has grown exponentially but edibles are mostly relegated to cookie-cutter effects. Melee Dose has changed this by providing a designer cannabis experience that optimizes THC dosage with terpene blends and complimentary flavors. To showcase the multi-faceted experience, all Melee Dose products are shaped as diamonds to represent what their team truly believes is “luxury” in a cannabis edible: plant-based, gluten-free and NO artificial flavors, colors, or corn syrup, resulting in a more pleasant and natural taste.
Each bottle includes 30 gummies for a total of 150mg Delta-9 THC. Each 5mg Melee Dose gummy is also infused with a specific terpene blend to target desired effects.
Melee Dose Delta-9 THC gummies are available in the following flavors and terpene profiles:
Sativa: Watermelon Wowie
Melee Dose Watermelon Delta-9 THC Gummies contain the following terpenes from the Sativa strain Maui Wowie, which is known for its energetic and uplifting effects: Caryophyllene, Pinene, & Myrcene.
Hybrid: Blue Razz Runtz
Melee Dose Blue Razz Delta-9 THC Gummies contain the following terpenes from the Hybrid strain Runtz, which is known for its joyful and euphoric effects: Caryophyllene, Humulene, & Limonene.
Indica: Granddaddy Grape
Melee Dose Granddaddy Grape Delta-9 THC Gummies contain the following terpenes from the Indica strain Granddaddy Purple, which is known for its relaxing effects: Linalool, Humulene, & Myrcene.
Melee Dose takes pride in being open and forthright with its customers, and they want to ensure that people are confident that they're buying safe and tested products. All products include a Certificate of Analysis (COA) and are third-party laboratory tested by certified independent labs. They also test every product for cannabinoid and terpene content, heavy metals, pesticides, residual solvents, and microbials.
About Melee Dose:
After successfully helping scale multiple cannabis ventures, Swaroop Suri and Onyx Batista launched Melee Dose in 2022 with one goal in mind: to create a plant-based edible in the cannabis space that symbolizes beauty, extravagance, and luxury.
Melee Dose is proud of their ability to deliver high-quality, organically sourced hemp-derived products to consumers all over the country where legal cannabis is not accessible while also maintaining a strong focus on innovative design and marketing. All products are co-packaged and fulfilled from Carlsbad, CA.
Contact:
Swaroop Suri
partnerships@meleedose.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116983
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
