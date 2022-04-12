Flores & Associates Announces Acquisition of Leave Solutions



Flores & Associates, a premier provider of employer-sponsored reimbursement plans, COBRA/Direct Bill administration, and compliance services, is pleased to announce it has acquired Leave Solutions, a top leave-of-absence and disability administrator based in Wisconsin.

The addition of Leave Solutions will expand Flores' portfolio of services to offer FMLA and disability leave administration to employers nationwide. Its high-touch service model, delivered by HR experts, aligns seamlessly with Flores' dedicated account manager service delivery for reimbursement plan and COBRA/Direct Bill solutions.

Leave Solutions team members will become a part of the overall Flores team and Managing Director Lindsay Lloyd will continue to lead the FMLA and disability administration team.

"We are very excited to welcome the Leave Solutions team of HR Consultants to Flores. Their focus on delivering world-class FMLA administration fits perfectly within Flores' approach to delivering remarkable service experiences for our clients. Adding this critically important FMLA service to our solution portfolio expands Flores' capacity to support our clients' demands," said Flores CEO Jody Oliver.

"Flores is one of the few organizations in the industry that has maintained a dedicated account management approach in an increasingly automated world. We're proud to be joining an organization that will help us grow our high-touch FMLA administration services with the same values on which Flores was built," said Leave Solutions Managing Director Lindsay Lloyd.

About Leave Solutions

Leave Solutions is a highly respected administrator of FMLA and disability leave administration. Leave Solutions' goal in FMLA administration is to take as much work off the plate of an HR team as possible, including end-to-end leave administration, delivery and collection of all paperwork, and direct communications with employees, supervisors, payroll teams, and disability insurance companies to deliver a complete service experience for the employee while reducing the burden of administration for the employer.

About Flores

Flores is a premier administrator of employer-sponsored reimbursement plans including FSAs, HSAs, HRAs and Commuter Benefit Accounts as well as Life Balanced lifestyle accounts and Student Loan Repayment Assistance. In addition to these account-based benefit options, Flores also handles COBRA and other direct bill services to meet the compliance needs of employers. In 2022, Flores launched a full suite of compliance solutions, including Premium Only Plan (POP) administration, Wrap SPDs, Form 5500 preparation, and an HR Compliance Center. Based in Charlotte, NC, Flores has emerged as a leader in the CDHP market through a service model founded upon innovative technology, dedicated professionals, and an uncompromising commitment to remarkable service experiences.

