Federal Employees Join the Feds in Motion Challenge in Honor of Public Service Recognition Week

In honor of Public Service Recognition Week and the Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund's (FEEA) 36th Anniversary, federal employees and their families across the U.S. are joining the Feds in Motion Challenge taking place from May 1 to June 5, 2022.
The Challenge kicks off Public Service Recognition Week (#PSRW) and is all about moving—walking, running, biking, swimming and/or rolling — to reach the goal of 36 miles (or more) in 36 days. The event also includes a series of Wellness Wednesday workshops on yoga, improving sleep, increasing movement, healthy cooking, and ergonomics for the office and home.
Proceeds benefit FEEA's scholarship, disaster relief, and emergency hardship programs for feds in need. FEEA is the national, independent, non-profit 501c3 organization for federal employees and by federal employees.
The event is being supported by a number of businesses, unions, associations, and individuals, including the Blue Cross Blue Shield Federal Employee Program as the Platinum Sponsor and WAEPA, GEHA, and the Senior Executives Association as Gold Sponsors.
Learn more about the event and FEEA at feea.org/challenge.
Over the last 36 years, FEEA has:
- Given 13,000 no-fee, no-interest hardship loans to help make ends meet during personal tragedies like illness, death of a loved one or house fires;
- Given nearly 14,000 families grants for wildfires, hurricanes, and other natural disasters, as well as for groceries, fuel, and diapers during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history; and
- Provided over 11,000 merit-based scholarships to federal public servants and their children and spouses.
For More Information, Contact:
Robyn Kehoe, FEEA
202-554-0007, X 104
Email: rkehoe@feea.org
