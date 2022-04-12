Optical Sorter Market Overview, Dynamics, Segments, Size and Scope Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 10:26:31 / Comserve Inc. / -- Optical Sorter Market size, share, growth, trends, segmentation, top key players, strategies, demand, statistics, competitive landscape and forecast.



Market Overview



The optical sorter market is expected to register a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period



- Depending upon the color, shape, size, and chemical composition optical sorters sort out the products that do not match with the standards set in the database. The increasing initiatives by the government and the related regulatory bodies for maintaining strict standards for food quality are expected to drive the demand for optical sorters over the forecast period.

- In January 2019, FSSAI announced its focus on enforcing new food quality standards that were set in 2018 and notified 27 new regulations for food standards. Some of the key regulations include the ones on alcoholic beverages, food fortification, advertising and claims, packaging, residues of pesticides, tolerance limits of antibiotics and pharmacologically active substances.

- Also, the growing need for removing the delivery & processing time is another significant factor driving the market demand. When compared to manual sorting that is subjective and inconsistent, optical sorting helps improve product quality, maximize throughput and increase yields while reducing labor costs.

- Some of the prominent players in the market through strategic partnerships have been able to further develop the technology by incorporating advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning. This is expected to fuel the demand for the optical sorters over the forecast period.

- For instance, in February 2019, CarbonLITE selected Bulk Handling Systems (BHS) to supply the front-end recycling system for its newest post-consumer recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) plant. The BHS equipped the Max-AI system with its artificial intelligence (AI) driven robotic sorters that also employs neural network-based AI to identify recyclables and direct sorting decisions for recycling equipment including robotic and optical sorters.

Scope of the Report



The optical sorter is an automated process that enables the user to sort solid products using cameras and or lasers or sensors and software-driven intelligence of the image processing system. It recognizes objects' color, size, shape, structural properties, and chemical composition. The report segments the market by Type (Hardware, Software), End-User Vertical (Food, Recycling, Mining), and Geography.



Key Market Trends



Food Industry is Expected to Gain Demand Momentum owing to Evolving Regulations



- The food processing industry is expected to exhibit the maximum application of the optical sorters. Optical sorting is an automated process of sorting various food commodities including agricultural seeds, grains, nuts, coffee, confectionery products, fruit, meat, and seafood, etc. Optical sorters help the food industry to significantly reduce the risk of contamination from any foreign material, increasing food safety on the production line, food processors, and manufacturers.

- The demand for optical sorters in the food industry is augmented by the growing need for increasing the production capacity by reducing delivery and process time considerably. Furthermore, governments of different regions are becoming increasingly concerned regarding food safety. For instance, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently issued revised food safety standards in October 2019, for state regulatory programs that oversee food facilities that manufacture, process, pack, or hold foods.

- sensor-based optical sorters have the ability to consistently detect and remove foreign material, unwanted rot, greening defects, blemishes, and damage. This ensures higher yields and a safer, higher quality final product going to consumers. These technologies help to improve food quality and food safety, thus augmenting the adoption of optical sorters in the food industry. The sorting machines also increase processing capacity and lower the labor costs involved by automating the whole food processing, while producing food of the highest quality and safety standards.

- However, the installation cost of the machine is quite high which can act as a constraint to the adoption of optical sorters in the food industry. Also, the operation and maintenance costs involved are high and can increase the cost of the final product.



North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share



- The region is home to some of the major players in the telecom industry such as National Recovery Technologies, Llc, Cimbria A/S and many more which are continuously investing in the building up and advancing their infrastructure to keep pace with the technological advancements and the stringent regulations. This is expected to boost the adoption of optical sorters over the forecast period.

- In April 2019, TOMRA Launched INNOSORT FLAKE sensor-based solution that combines color and material sorting, reliably removing PVC, metals and opaque flakes. It is an all-in-one sorting solution for plastic recovery facilities, which ensures constant and high-quality output as well as high throughput.

- Some of the prominent players in the region are entering into a partnership that has allowed them to not only develop the technology but also expand their footprint in the market. This would boost the market growth over the forecast period in the region.

- For instance, in February 2019, Machinex and Canada Fibers entered into a partnership that would result in two of the most technologically advanced single-stream facilities in North America. Canada Fibers Ltd. (CFL) in 2019 expects to complete building two single-stream recycling facilities that would include the most advanced, high-tech fiber and plastics sorting and recovery systems in Canada. While Machinex, currently in the process of manufacturing nearly 100% of the new system components that include seven optical sorters and a SamurAI artificially intelligent robot that will be installed in Winnipeg, as well as 10 new optical units for Peel.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive rivalry in the optical sorter market is high owing to the presence of some key players such as Bühler Holding AG, Key Technology Inc(A Duravant Company), amongst others. Through research and development, the players in the market have been able to bring about innovations in their offerings thereby allowing them to gain a competitive advantage over others. These players have been involved in strategic partnerships, mergers & acquisitions that have allowed them to gain a stronger footprint in the market.



- April 2019 - Sesotec Canada Ltd., a subsidiary of Sesotec GmbH, expanded to a new facility in Guelph Ontario. With the new facility including demo center for product testing and customer training, and improved support for North American customers.



