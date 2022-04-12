Microarray Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 10:24:46 / Comserve Inc. / -- Microarray Market Estimation, Global Share, Industry Outlook, Price Trend, Growth Opportunity and Top Regional Forecast (Latin America, North America, Asia Specific, Europe, Middle East )



"Market Overview:

Global Microarray Market is valued approximately at USD 4.0 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.0% over the forecast period A microarray is a laboratory tool which is used to detect the expression of thousands of genes at the same time. It is a collection of microscopic feature (most commonly DNA) that can be probed with target molecules in order to produce either qualitative (diagnostic) or quantitative (gene expression) data. This tool is broadly utilized for medical treatment and diagnosis, biotechnological and several other researches, as well as in forensic investigations. It can be used for many micro molecules such as RNA, DNA, enzymes, proteins, tissues and carbohydrates. Also, it can be used for biomarker profiling, gene expression profiling, molecular interactions, mutations, pathway identification and enzyme activity. Increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide as well as growth in the funding for genomic and proteomic research are the few factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, it was estimated that there were 9.5 million cancer deaths and 17.0 million new cancer cases worldwide. The global burden of cancer is expected to grow to 16.3 million cancer deaths and 27.5 million new cancer cases by 2040 due to the growth and aging of the population, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Since the prevalence of cancer is on surging trend thereby, the need for microarray has also increased due to it is fast, accurate, cost-effective and easy to do assay design therefore, facilitating high growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, growing utilization of microarrays in personalized medicine along with increasing research and development activities is the major factor likely to offer lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, strict government regulations and lack of skilled professionals are few factors anticipated to hampering the growth of global microarray market during the forecast period. Other factor that can also hinder the growth of the market is rapid advances in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), which facilitated NGS to be a highly cost-effective and accurate alternative all over the world.

The regional analysis of global Microarray Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in the prevalence of cancer and genetic diseases along with improved healthcare infrastructure in this region, which create demand for microarray. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as rising funding from the government in the healthcare sector, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing drug discovery & development activities that would create lucrative growth prospects for the Microarray Market across North American region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Merck Kgaa

GE Healthcare

Molecular Devices, LLC

Arrayit Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Microarrays, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Consumable

Software & Services

Instruments

By Type:

DNA Microarrays

Protein Microarrays

Other Microarrays

By Application:

Research Applications

Drug Discovery

Disease Diagnostics

Other Applications

By End Use:

Research & Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Microarray Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Microarray Market, by Product, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Microarray Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Microarray Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Microarray Market, by End Use, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Microarray Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Microarray Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Type Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Microarray Market Dynamics

3.1. Microarray Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Microarray Market Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Microarray Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Microarray Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Microarray Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Microarray Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Consumable

5.4.2. Software & Services

5.4.3. Instruments

Chapter 6. Global Microarray Market, by Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Microarray Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Microarray Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Microarray Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. DNA Microarrays

6.4.2. Protein Microarrays

6.4.3. Other Microarrays

Chapter 7. Global Microarray Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Microarray Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Microarray Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Microarray Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Research Applications

7.4.2. Drug Discovery

7.4.3. Disease Diagnostics

7.4.4. Other Applications

