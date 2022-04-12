Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 10:23:08 / Comserve Inc. / -- Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



Global blood glucose monitoring devices market stood at USD15.93 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period. Unhealthy eating habits and unorganized lifestyle is leading to huge number of people getting affected by obesity and other serious chronic diseases. Diabetes is one such chronic condition where patient must constantly monitor his sugar levels. Rise in people suffering from diabetes is increasing at a rapid pace all over the world, which is the major driving factor for the growth of the global blood glucose monitoring devices market. Additionally, increase in the geriatric population across the globe coupled with growing awareness towards diabetes prevention is further expected to fuel the market growth through 2026. Besides, technological; advancements and new product launches by various players operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.



The global blood glucose monitoring devices market is segmented by product type, application, end user, region, and company. Based on application market is further classified into type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes. The Type 2 diabetes segment is expected to dominate the overall market with a share of around 49.71% in 2020. This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of obesity and an increase in the overall Type 2 diabetes population worldwide. Furthermore, blood glucose monitoring devices aids in detection of the hypo and hyperglycemic conditions which is surging the demand for the blood glucose monitoring devices worldwide.

The top ten leading players of the blood glucose monitoring devices market are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sanofi S.A., Dexcom Inc., Medtronic PLC, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Agamatrix Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, LifeScan, Inc., Arkay, Inc., Nipro Diagnostics, Inc., Terumo Corporation, DiamonTech GmbH, Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company and Insulet Corporation.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026.

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of global blood glucose monitoring devices market.

• To classify and forecast global blood glucose monitoring devices market based on product type, application, end user, company, and region.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global blood glucose monitoring devices market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global blood glucose monitoring devices market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global blood glucose monitoring devices market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices market.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

SDKI calculated the market size of global blood glucose monitoring devices market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Hospitals & Clinics, Diabetic Population, etc.

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to healthcare robots.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

