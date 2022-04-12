Gene Expression Analysis Market Outlook, Size, Share and Growth and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 10:23:53 / Comserve Inc. / -- Gene expression analysis Market Size, Demand-sales, Suppliers By Key Applications Detailed Analysis and Growth Aspects on Manufacturing Landscapes and Regional Analysis



"Market Overview:

Global Gene Expression Analysis Market is valued approximately at USD 3.0 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.8% over the forecast period. Gene expression analysis can be defined as the study of gene transcriptions in synthesis of functional gene product. Information derived from the study of gene expression analysis is used in manufacture of functional protein species, RNAs and in synthesis of non-protein functional products. Functional gene products are manufactured through gene expression analysis which are utilized in the development of new drugs and improvement of clinical diagnosis methods. High demand for personalized medicines, increasing number of cancer patients, reducing costs of sequencing procedures and high funding provided by the government are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, it was estimated that there were 9.5 million cancer deaths and 17.0 million new cancer cases worldwide. The global burden of cancer is expected to grow to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040 due to the growth and aging of the population, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Thus, the prevalence of cancer is surging across the globe thereby, the need for gene expression analysis is also increasing as it helps in development of new drugs & medicines to defend this disease so, the market is growing at significant rate. Moreover, growing use of gene expression analysis in precision medicine along with novel technologies to aid gene expression studies is the major factor likely to offer lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, a high cost of instrument and shortage of skilled professionals are few factors anticipated to limiting the growth of global gene expression analysis market during the forecast period.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >>https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-58590

The regional analysis of global Gene Expression Analysis Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world as well as anticipated to exhibit at highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as the development of gene therapy, increasing emphasis on gene expression studies, supportive government initiatives, and the high availability of funding for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) research thereby, driving the demand for gene expression analysis across the world.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GE Healthcare

Perkinelmer, Inc

Qiagen N.V.

Oxford Gene Technology

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Products & Services:

Consumables

Reagents

DNA Chips

Instruments

PCR Instruments

Next -Generation Sequencing Instruments

DNA Microarrays

Other Instruments

Services

Gene Expression Profiling Services

Sequencing Services

Other Services

By End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Institutes & Research Centres

Other End Users

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: >>https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-58590

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Gene Expression Analysis Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Gene Expression Analysis Market, by Product & Service, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Gene Expression Analysis Market, by End User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Gene Expression Analysis Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Gene Expression Analysis Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Type Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Gene Expression Analysis Market Dynamics

3.1. Gene Expression Analysis Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Gene Expression Analysis Market Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Gene Expression Analysis Market, by Product & Service

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Gene Expression Analysis Market by Product & Service, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Gene Expression Analysis Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product & Service 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Gene Expression Analysis Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Consumables

5.4.2. Reagents

5.4.3. DNA Chips

5.4.4. Instruments

5.4.5. PCR Instruments

5.4.6. Next -Generation Sequencing Instruments

5.4.7. DNA Microarrays

5.4.8. Other Instruments

5.4.9. Services

5.4.10. Gene Expression Profiling Services

5.4.11. Sequencing Services

5.4.12. Other Services

Chapter 6. Global Gene Expression Analysis Market, by End User

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Gene Expression Analysis Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Gene Expression Analysis Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Gene Expression Analysis Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

6.4.2. Academic Institutes & Research Centres

6.4.3. Other End Users

Chapter 7. Global Gene Expression Analysis Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Gene Expression Analysis Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Gene Expression Analysis Market

7.2.1. U.S. Gene Expression Analysis Market

7.2.1.1. Product & Service breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. End User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Gene Expression Analysis Market

7.3. Europe Gene Expression Analysis Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Gene Expression Analysis Market

7.3.2. Rest of Europe Gene Expression Analysis Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Gene Expression Analysis Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Gene Expression Analysis Market

7.4.2. India Gene Expression Analysis Market

7.4.3. Japan Gene Expression Analysis Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Gene Expression Analysis Market

7.5. Latin America Gene Expression Analysis Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Gene Expression Analysis Market

7.5.2. Mexico Gene Expression Analysis Market

7.6. Rest of The World Gene Expression Analysis Market

For more information about this report visit: >>Gene expression analysis Market"

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Gene Expression Analysis Market Outlook, Size, Share and Growth and Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.