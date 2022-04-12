Hospital Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 10:23:20 / Comserve Inc. / -- Hospital Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



Global Hospital Market stood at USD4207.46 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing geriatric population suffering from various chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, renal disorders, among others. This in turn has increased the patient pool requiring treatment. This in turn is expected to positively influence the market growth through 2026. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditures by different governments across the globe coupled with the penetration of large hospital chains is further expected to foster market growth over the next few years. Furthermore, increasing awareness and advancements pertaining to diagnostic technologies are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth through 2026.



The global hospital market has been segmented based on ownership, type, type of services, bed capacity, region, and company. Based on ownership, the global hospital market is categorized into public and private. The private hospital's segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the growing privatization across the hospital industry especially in U.S. and U.K. Also, private hospitals offer better patient care facilities and personalized treatment thereby driving segmental growth. Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the growing geriatric population in the region especially in countries like China and India which is susceptible to various chronic and infectious diseases.

The leading players of the global hospital market are Ramsay Health Care, Community Health Systems, Inc., Spire Healthcare Group plc, Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Universal Health Services, Inc., IHH Healthcare Berhad (Fortis Healthcare Limited), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, HCA Healthcare, Fresenius SE (Helios and Vamed), ORPEA Group, Netcare Limited, and Aster DM Healthcare Limited. The inter-company competition keeps on increasing in accordance with the market which in turn leads to innovations in technology, thereby increasing customer satisfaction on a global level.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the service providers and presence of all major players across the globe.

SDKI calculated the market size of the global hospital market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments were recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations, and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

