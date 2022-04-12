Diagnostic Imaging Market Insight & Future Assessment for the Period Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 10:23:33 / Comserve Inc. / -- Diagnostic Imaging Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The global diagnostic imaging market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. Diagnostic imaging is the visualization of body organs for timely and early diagnosis and treatment. The market is expected to grow on the back of the rising geriatric population in the world. In this era, technology and the medical sciences sector have joined hands which have helped people to get better treatments with the help of ultrasound, X-rays, etc. Looking at the utility of diagnostic imaging, governments have now initiated funding for such types of medical devices, which is also a driving factor for this market. However, cost expensiveness and high maintenance can be a hurdle in the growth of the market.

The global diagnostic imaging market is segmented on the basis of product type, systems, portability, applications, end-users, and region. The system segment is divided into ultrasound systems, nuclear imaging systems, X-ray Imaging systems, CT scanners, MRI systems, Mammography systems, and fluoroscopy. In 2019, X-ray systems accounted for the largest share due to the rising cases of chronic diseases which require analog or digital X-ray for diagnosis.

In terms of regional analysis, the global diagnostics imaging market is segregated into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The majority of diagnostic imaging-based companies are present in the North American region contributing to the largest share of the region in 2019. However, Asia-Pacific is to forecast witness the highest growth rate due to the rising awareness pertaining to the surging use of diagnostic imaging in budding economies like India and China.



Leading players in the global diagnostic imaging market include Roche, Phillips Healthcare, Abbott, Danaher, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Canon, ThermoFisher Scientific, Fujifilm, Biomerieux, Sysmex, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, OBD, Bio-Rad, Hologic, Konica Minolta, Grifols, DiaSorin, Varex Imaging, Exact Sciences, etc. The companies operating in the market are investing in product developments and R&D in order to launch new diagnostic devices in the market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025

The objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of the global diagnostic imaging market.

• To classify and forecast the global diagnostic imaging market based on product type, systems, portability, applications, end-users, and region.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global diagnostic imaging market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global diagnostic imaging market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the global diagnostic imaging market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global diagnostic imaging market.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers and presence of all major players across the globe.

SDKI calculated the market size of the global diagnostic imaging market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments were recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations, and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.



Key Target Audience:

• Diagnostic imaging companies, hospitals/clinics, research organizations, and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to diagnostic imaging market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

For more information about this report visit: Global Diagnostic Imaging Market

