India Drug Delivery Devices Market Outlook, Size, Share and Growth Stance Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 10:23:02 / Comserve Inc. / -- India Drug Delivery Devices Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on India Drug Delivery Devices Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111898

India drug delivery devices market was valued at around USD564 million in FY2020 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 8.05% during the forecast period. The India drug delivery devices market is driven by growing use of drug delivery systems in healthcare facilities. Growing awareness regarding drug metabolism is expected to propel the market growth through FY2026. In addition to this, increasing pervasiveness of chronic infections among the population is further anticipated to bolster the growth of India drug delivery devices market in a positive way.

With COVID-19 infections rising, the apprehension regarding a shortage of essential life-saving devices and other essential medical supplies to prevent the spread of this pandemic and provide optimum care to the infected also widens, which is anticipated to fuel the market growth over the coming years.

The India drug delivery devices market is segmented based on devices, route of administration, patient care setting, application, company, and region. Considering the patient care setting, the market is fragmented into hospitals, diagnostic centres, ambulatory surgery centres, and others. Among these, the hospitals segment dominated the India drug delivery devices market until FY2020 and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well. This high growth can be attributed to the significant number of inpatient and outpatient visits to hospitals and requirement of large volumes of drugs and their respective delivery devices to accommodate to the demand of the large patient pool.

Major players operating in the India drug delivery devices market include Pfizer Limited, Novartis India Limited, India Medtronic Private Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, Cardinal Health India Private Limited, B. Braun Medical India Private Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited., 3M India Limited, Cipla Limited, Bayer Pharmaceuticals India Ltd and others. The market players are adopting some competitive strategies such as technological developments, mergers & acquisitions, partnership, collaborations, agreements to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer bases.

Objective of the Study:

• To analyse and estimate the market size of India drug delivery devices market from FY2016 to FY2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of India drug delivery devices market from FY2020 to FY2026 and growth rate until FY2026.

• To classify and forecast India drug delivery devices market based on route of administration, device, patient care setting, application, company, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the India drug delivery devices market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India drug delivery devices market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India drug delivery devices market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in India drug delivery devices market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in India drug delivery devices market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111898

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of manufacturers across the country. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analysed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

SDKI calculated the market size of India drug delivery devices market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Drug delivery devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to drug delivery devices.

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Table of Content

Product Overview Research Methodology Impact of COVID-19 of India Drug Delivery Devices Market Executive Summary Voice of Customer/Customer Insight India Drug Delivery Devices Market Outlook India Drug Delivery Devices Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Device (Syringes, Inhalers, Nebulizer, Transdermal Patches)

7.2.2. By Route of Administration (Oral Drug Delivery, Injectable Drug Delivery, Topical Drug Delivery, Others)

7.2.3. By Patient Care Setting (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Others)

7.2.4. By Application (Cancer, Respiratory Diseases, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, Others)

7.2.5. By Region (East, West, North, South)

7.2.6. By Company

Get More Info: India Drug Delivery Devices Market"

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post India Drug Delivery Devices Market Outlook, Size, Share and Growth Stance Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.