Human Microbiome Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights Forecast 2022-2031

"Market Overview:

Global Human Microbiome Market is valued approximately at USD 291.08 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25% over the forecast period. Human microbiome can be defined as the aggregate of all microbiota which resides on or inside human tissues and biofluids coupled with the corresponding anatomical sites in which they reside, comprising the skin, uterus, mammary glands, conjunctiva, ovarian follicles, biliary tract, placenta, seminal fluid, lung, saliva, oral mucosa, and gastrointestinal tract. Human microbiome consists of bacteria, fungi, viruses, protists and archaea. Also, a human body harbors microorganism having a ratio of 3:1 as contrasted to the number of human cells present. The relationship of most microbes with the human bodies varies from being mutualistic and commensal to neutral and harmful. Rising incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer, crohn's syndrome and bowel syndrome along with advancements in the field of microscopic research on human health are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, In 2018, it was estimated that there were 9.5 million cancer deaths and 17.0 million new cancer cases worldwide. The global burden of cancer is expected to grow to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040 due to the growth and aging of the population, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Thus, the prevalence of chronic disease is on surging trend across the globe thereby, the need for human microbiome is also increased as it is proved as effective to defend the chronic diseases as well as facilitates a healthy immune system through which the market is growing at significant rate. Moreover, investigational new drug requirements for fecal microbiota aided with growing number of collaborations among market players is the major factor likely to offer lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, a lack of expertise as well as barriers in proving the causal link between dysbiosis and diseases are few factors anticipated to hampering the growth of global Smart Water Metering market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Human Microbiome Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world as well as anticipated to exhibit at highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising awareness among people on preventive healthcare, high availability of funding for microbiome research, and rising acceptance of probiotic products thereby, impelling the demand for human microbiome across the world.

Major market player included in this report are:

Enterome Bioscience

Seres Therapeutics

4D Pharma PLC

Ubiome, Inc.

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Synlogic

Second Genome

Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Evelo Biosciences, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Foods

Medical Foods

Diagnostic Tests

Drugs

By Application:

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

By Disease:

Infectious Diseases

Inflammatory Diseases

Endocrine & Metabolic Disorders

Cancer

Other Diseases

By Technology:

Genomics

Proteomics

Metabolomics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Human Microbiome Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Human Microbiome Market, by Product, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Human Microbiome Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Human Microbiome Market, by Disease, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Human Microbiome Market, by Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.5. Human Microbiome Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Human Microbiome Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Type Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Human Microbiome Market Dynamics

3.1. Human Microbiome Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Human Microbiome Market Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Human Microbiome Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Human Microbiome Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Human Microbiome Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Human Microbiome Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Probiotics

5.4.2. Prebiotics

5.4.3. Foods

5.4.4. Medical Foods

5.4.5. Diagnostic Tests

5.4.6. Drugs

Chapter 6. Global Human Microbiome Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Human Microbiome Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Human Microbiome Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Human Microbiome Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Therapeutics

6.4.2. Diagnostics

Chapter 7. Global Human Microbiome Market, by Disease

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Human Microbiome Market by Disease, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Human Microbiome Market Estimates & Forecasts by Disease 2016-2026 (USD Million)

7.4. Human Microbiome Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Infectious Diseases

7.4.2. Inflammatory Diseases

7.4.3. Endocrine & Metabolic Disorders

7.4.4. Cancer

7.4.5. Other Diseases

