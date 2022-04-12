Human Microbiome Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 10:24:13 / Comserve Inc. / -- Human microbiome Market Outlook and Forecasts By Top Manufacturers, Production, Consumption, Trade Statistics,Size, Analysis ,Growth Analysis & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Specific, Europe, Middle East )
"Market Overview:
Global Human Microbiome Market is valued approximately at USD 291.08 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25% over the forecast period. Human microbiome can be defined as the aggregate of all microbiota which resides on or inside human tissues and biofluids coupled with the corresponding anatomical sites in which they reside, comprising the skin, uterus, mammary glands, conjunctiva, ovarian follicles, biliary tract, placenta, seminal fluid, lung, saliva, oral mucosa, and gastrointestinal tract. Human microbiome consists of bacteria, fungi, viruses, protists and archaea. Also, a human body harbors microorganism having a ratio of 3:1 as contrasted to the number of human cells present. The relationship of most microbes with the human bodies varies from being mutualistic and commensal to neutral and harmful. Rising incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer, crohn's syndrome and bowel syndrome along with advancements in the field of microscopic research on human health are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, In 2018, it was estimated that there were 9.5 million cancer deaths and 17.0 million new cancer cases worldwide. The global burden of cancer is expected to grow to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040 due to the growth and aging of the population, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Thus, the prevalence of chronic disease is on surging trend across the globe thereby, the need for human microbiome is also increased as it is proved as effective to defend the chronic diseases as well as facilitates a healthy immune system through which the market is growing at significant rate. Moreover, investigational new drug requirements for fecal microbiota aided with growing number of collaborations among market players is the major factor likely to offer lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, a lack of expertise as well as barriers in proving the causal link between dysbiosis and diseases are few factors anticipated to hampering the growth of global Smart Water Metering market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Human Microbiome Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world as well as anticipated to exhibit at highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising awareness among people on preventive healthcare, high availability of funding for microbiome research, and rising acceptance of probiotic products thereby, impelling the demand for human microbiome across the world.
Major market player included in this report are:
Enterome Bioscience
Seres Therapeutics
4D Pharma PLC
Ubiome, Inc.
E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
Synlogic
Second Genome
Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.
Ferring Pharmaceuticals
Evelo Biosciences, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Probiotics
Prebiotics
Foods
Medical Foods
Diagnostic Tests
Drugs
By Application:
Therapeutics
Diagnostics
By Disease:
Infectious Diseases
Inflammatory Diseases
Endocrine & Metabolic Disorders
Cancer
Other Diseases
By Technology:
Genomics
Proteomics
Metabolomics
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Human Microbiome Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.1. Human Microbiome Market, by Product, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.2. Human Microbiome Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.3. Human Microbiome Market, by Disease, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.4. Human Microbiome Market, by Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.5. Human Microbiome Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Human Microbiome Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Type Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Human Microbiome Market Dynamics
3.1. Human Microbiome Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Human Microbiome Market Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Human Microbiome Market, by Product
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Human Microbiome Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Human Microbiome Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Million)
5.4. Human Microbiome Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Probiotics
5.4.2. Prebiotics
5.4.3. Foods
5.4.4. Medical Foods
5.4.5. Diagnostic Tests
5.4.6. Drugs
Chapter 6. Global Human Microbiome Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Human Microbiome Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Human Microbiome Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)
6.4. Human Microbiome Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Therapeutics
6.4.2. Diagnostics
Chapter 7. Global Human Microbiome Market, by Disease
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Human Microbiome Market by Disease, Performance - Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Human Microbiome Market Estimates & Forecasts by Disease 2016-2026 (USD Million)
7.4. Human Microbiome Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Infectious Diseases
7.4.2. Inflammatory Diseases
7.4.3. Endocrine & Metabolic Disorders
7.4.4. Cancer
7.4.5. Other Diseases

