SecureVideo Announces Madison Mauzé as CEO

San Antonio-based SecureVideo, a developer of cloud-based SaaS telehealth solutions, today announced that Madison Mauzé has been appointed CEO. The prior CEO and a founder of SecureVideo, Jonathan (JT) Taylor, has accepted the role of Chief Product and Technology Officer at the company.

"With his experience in the healthcare space and passion for directing high-performing teams, Madison is the perfect leader to guide the company and build on its impressive growth from prior years," says Paul Salisbury, CEO of Dura Software.

A San Antonio native, Mauzé has extensive experience in the healthcare industry having worked as Chief Operating Officer for FetchMD, Regional Vice President of Business Operations for the Walgreens Take Care Clinic, and Vice President of Operations for Whole Health Management. Mauzé received a bachelor's degree in Chemistry with a minor in Business from Texas A&M University. He earned a Master of Business Administration with a focus on healthcare innovation from Harvard Business School.

Since 2020, Mauzé has served as the CEO for Vertex Systems and will remain in this position as he adds the responsibilities of CEO for SecureVideo. Both Vertex Systems and SecureVideo are included in the Dura Software portfolio of companies.

"SecureVideo has a great team that is passionate about enabling life-changing care with a robust technology platform and compassionate service. I am honored to come alongside JT and the team to take SecureVideo into the next chapter," says Mauzé.

Taylor is a founder of SecureVideo and has led the company since its inception in 2012. He will now dedicate one hundred percent of his time toward advancing the highly scalable telehealth platform, with an emphasis on customer experience and feature innovation. Taylor received a bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of California, Berkley, and a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School.

"JT's knowledge of the healthcare market coupled with his impressive expertise in software development, product design, technical architecture, and application design gives us a clear advantage in this rapidly growing segment," says Salisbury. "I could not be more thrilled to have Madison and JT taking SecureVideo to new heights and serving the growing telehealth needs of healthcare professionals and patients."

To learn more about Dura Software and its portfolio of companies, visit https://www.dura.software/. To learn more about SecureVideo, visit https://securevideo.com/.

About Dura Software

Dura Software is an expert in acquiring, owning and operating "Hyper-Niche" software businesses. Over the coming years, Dura will continue to expand by acquiring additional great businesses and by generating sustained profitable growth from business operations. Dura Software is based in downtown San Antonio and operates a portfolio of companies that includes 6Connex, dbtech, DVSAnalytics, Eventory, Lane, Moki, NordicIT, SecureVideo, and Vertex Systems.

About SecureVideo

SecureVideo develops HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based telehealth SaaS solutions designed to aid clients with quickly mastering their telehealth workflow. As a trusted partner in the healthcare space, SecureVideo provides a flexible, reliable telehealth platform to ease the workload of physicians and improve the delivery of services for patients. The SecureVideo solution benefits behavioral health organizations, medical groups, hospitals, physician offices, specialty healthcare organizations, and other medical organizations.

