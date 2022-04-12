NOTICE For Investors In NASDAQ: AFIB: April 18th Deadline in Lawsuit against Acutus Medical, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2022) - The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a deadline is coming up on April 18th in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in AFIB shares.

Investors who have losses of over $50,000 from their investment in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. AFIB from purchases between May 13, 2021 and November 11, 2021, have certain options. NASDAQ: AFIB investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On February 15, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Acutus Medical, Inc. The plaintiff alleges, among other things, that Acutus Medical made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been installed in locations where Acutus Medical did not possess the infrastructure necessary to appropriately educate, train, and support medical service providers on the system's operations, that as a result, Acutus Medical was in the process of designing a strategic plan to terminate and relocate approximately 20% of then-existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements, that Acutus Medical's management discussion and analysis was materially false and misleading and failed to disclose that the termination and relocation of approximately 20% of existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements was reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on Acutus Medical's 2021 financial results, and that Acutus Medical's risk factor discussions were materially false and misleading and made reference to potential risks without disclosing that such risks were then-existing or adequately describing the specific nature of the risks then facing Acutus Medical.

Those who purchased shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. AFIB should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

