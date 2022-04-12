Amherst Madison Ranked No. 342 in RealTrends Top 500 Real Estate Brokerages in U.S. for First Time in 8-Year History



RealTrends reported that Amherst Madison had more than $1.27 billion in sales volume in 2021 and over 2,000 closings. Currently ranked No. 3 among real estate brokerages statewide, Amherst Madison was one of two independent Idaho real estate brokerages to make the RealTrends Top 500 list, officials said.

"For Amherst Madison to achieve this ranking and be recognized on this list only eight years after launching and operating with fewer than 175 total licensees is astounding," said Nick Schlekeway, Founder and CEO of Amherst Madison. "We are particularly and spectacularly proud of the fact that we are one of only two independent brokerages in the state of Idaho to be listed in the 2021 ranking."

"According to the latest available statistics, there are over 120,000 active real estate brokerage firms in the United States. To be a member of the RealTrends 500 means that your firm is a part of the top 0.4% of that group," Schlekeway said.

Indeed, RealTrends heralds the Top 500 real estate brokerages as being among "the nation's elite." The RealTrends brokerage-ranking report, now in its 34th year, is considered to be the most trusted in the industry, officials said.

Amherst Madison brokerage has grown rapidly and currently operates out of four offices located in Boise, Eagle, McCall and Hidden Springs. Since the beginning, Schlekeway has sought to create a unique niche in the real estate marketplace with extensive training, exemplary customer service, close attention to detail and a broad suite of marketing services for real estate clients.

Amherst Madison always puts "people first" and "profits last," while also giving back to the community. "The growth of Amherst Madison is impressive," says Mike Gamblin, owner of the Idaho Real Estate School and a Boise real estate broker/owner. "Nick is one of a new breed of brokers who are re-shaping the industry. It's exciting to watch."

"This is a tremendous moment for all of us to pause and appreciate the work we have minted to date," Schlekeway said. "While numbers pale in comparison to the human impact of our agents' services, it is a worthy benchmark of note and consequence. The focus and dedication of our leadership, our staff, and our agents who serve clients 365 days a year is as sincere, as impactful, and as genuine as it comes. I am proud to be a part of this team."

To view the rankings, go to https://www.realtrends.com/real-trends-500/.

Media contact: Steve Stuebner PR & Marketing, 208-484-0295; steve.stuebner@gmail.com

Amherst Madison contact: Nick Schlekeway, nick@amherst-madison.com

