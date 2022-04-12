Corl Invests $650,000 USD to Help Jack Health Expand Nationally

Corl announces announced that it has closed a US $650,000 (CA $812,125) investment in Jack Health to help grow the business with additional personnel and product lines.
Trusted by over 20,000 Canadian men, Jack Health is Canada's premier online men's health clinic. The business creates a frictionless digital health experience through providing access to health products that most men prefer to keep private. Jack Health handles the whole process from online consultations through to delivery. Products range across three key categories of sexual health, hair and skin, and daily health.
"We believe Jack Health is a game-changer for Canadians. Their virtual consultation-integrated e-commerce platform makes prioritizing men's health easy, private, and fast. We're looking forward to a growing partnership together," said Corl CEO, Derek Manuge.
Jack Health has scaled tremendously with 75% YoY revenue growth. They continue to expand with sister companies Jill Health and Cover Health Clinic, where the latter now has over 100,000 users.
When evaluating which investment strategy was right for their business, Jack Health selected Corl as their investment partner.
"Corl's non-dilutive financing approach was key for us keeping dilution low. Corl made the process easy with their online portal and through conversations with their team. The whole process was quick and painless," said Jack Health Co-Founder Jauher Ahmad
About Corl:
Corl funds the digital economy with Capital-as-a-Service ("CaaS") where Corl shares in revenue in exchange for upfront growth capital. Their AI technology allows them to streamline the financing process and properly price the risk by evaluating a business' operational and financial data in as little as 10 minutes. The result has led to over $35M in capital investments that are fast, fair, and flexible. Learn more at Corl.io.
Media Contact:
Mike Magnacca
VP, Marketing at Corl
marketing@corl.io
