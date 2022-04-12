Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp. Announces Participation in the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference

Napanee, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2022) - Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp. , a biosciences research and development company, will be participating in the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference, which will take place on April 19 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Claire Stawnyczy, CEO will be speaking at 01:00 PM ET on April 19th. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp. management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

"We're glad to welcome the burgeoning psychedelics industry into Benzinga's growing ecosystem of events. We've seen cannabis businesses raise hundreds of millions of dollars at our Cannabis Capital Conferences and it's our pleasure to open this possibility to businesses working to develop and establish psychedelics as the new paradigm-shift in mental health treatment," said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick.

About Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Lophos is a biosciences company that specializes in Peyote research, cultivation, preservation, and drug development. We develop novel therapies and natural health treatments that aim to restore and improve the quality of life for patients. Through advanced cultivation and harvesting techniques, Lophos Pharmaceuticals will provide our partners with medical grade inputs and our patients with access to safe and effective mescaline-based therapeutics.

About The Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference

The premier gathering of psychedelic entrepreneurs and investors in North America is debuting in Miami.

The debut of the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference will gather the biggest players in the psychedelics industry on April 19 in Miami. Attendees can expect a full day of company presentations, insider panels and networking.

The Benzinga Psychedelic Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants a chance to connect with the people driving the psychedelics industry forward. Join live in Miami or online anywhere to participate in this Psychedelics industry conference with top industry players.

CEO Backgrounder: Claire Stawnyczy

Claire is the CEO of Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp., a psychedelic biosciences company focused on exploring Peyote derivatives, and has a strong scientific and regulatory background. She studied Cell & Molecular Biology and Industrial Biotechnology, then gained substantial experience working in large-scale cell culture fermentation, protein purification, and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Claire is also a co-founder of Canalytica Corp., a cannabis industry business management and regulatory consulting firm. From her experience working in the cannabis industry, Claire has supported over 20 licensed producers, leading cannabis process validation for EU-GMP, Health Canada licensing from initial application submissions to audit response, and regulated product development.

For further information:

Alex Krause

519-835-8345

alexkrause.pr@gmail.com

