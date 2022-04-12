Smart Fabrics in Fashion and Entertainment Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 09:28:17 / Comserve Inc. / -- Smart Fabrics in Fashion and Entertainment Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



Market Overview

The smart fabrics in fashion and entertainment market is estimated to record a CAGR of 31.29% over the forecast period. The smart fabrics market in the fashion and entertainment industry is primarily driven by the innovation of the designers to come up with new and pleasing outfits, integrated with useful technical architecture capable of transmitting information.



- The ever-increasing use of electronic devices in our day-to-day life is driving the smart fabrics market. The ease of use of smart fabrics and the integration of electronic devices within the textile makes it an integrated device to be used as a simple fabric, which is further contributing to the growth of smart fabrics market.

- For instance, a particular variety of smart fabric developed at the University of Washington is making way for jackets that can store invisible passcodes and open the door to the related apartment or office.

- Moreover, rapid developments in the field of nanotechnology, polymer development, and low power consuming wireless sensors have transformed the landscape of the market.

- The convergence of the internet of things, 3D printing, and nanotechnologies are creating enormous opportunities for the fashion and entertainment industry. With the increasing number of products integrating sensors to generate and respond to data and perform a range of various functions, the market is expected to grow further.

Scope of the Report

Smart fabrics are advanced textiles incorporated with electronic technologies offering added value to the wearer. The smart fabrics are used in the fashion industry because of their ability to light up and change color.



Key Market Trends

Adoption of Wearable Devices to Drive the Market Growth



- Connected wearable devices are rapidly evolving across the globe, as a growing trend to move data analysis and communication from the smartphone, directly to the body. Technologists are increasingly using a combination of sensors, machine learning, and Big Data analytics, to provide consumers more data about their bodies and lives than ever before. This emerging field of electronic products will have a dramatic impact on human-computer interaction.

- Wearable technology has always been concerned with computer academia and industry. For example, international technological giants, such as Google and Apple, have drastically increased their investments on wearable technology, extending into the fashion design field.

- For instance, Nike and Google together launched a new gym shoe that can track real-time footprints of a user from Google Earth. Wearing this pair of shoes can check movement routes at any time, and gather massive motion data which can be used for analysis.



North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

- Due to the ever-growing electronics market in this region, the North American region currently is the leading player in the global smart fabrics in fashion and entertainment market.

- North America leads the smart fabrics market, as it is exhibiting responsiveness in a controlled manner, amid changing environments. The rising preference for automated and high-end machines and gadgets by modern customers is driving the demand for piezoelectric devices in this region.

- The presence of highly informed and enthusiastic consumers in the region, further helps the major manufacturers to release a range of innovative and experimental products into the market.

- Moreover, with the presence of leading market players, such as Du Pont, Textronics Inc., and Sensoria Inc. in the United States, it contributes significantly to the development of the market studied.

Competitive Landscape

The smart fabrics in fashion and entertainment market is highly competitive with the presence of many players. The market is mildly concentrated and the key strategy adopted by major players is product innovation. The major players in the market are AIQ Smart Clothing Inc., E L Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Outlast Technologies LLC, Schoeller Technologies AG. among others.



- Jan 2018 - Twinery MAS launched Nova, the high visibility jacket with on-demand illumination. This flexible, lightweight jacket was designed to become an essential addition to every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. Nova features patent-pending LightGuide technology that is embedded into the fabric, and activates on demand, to illuminate people and ensure high visibility protection for up to eight hours. A person wearing the Nova jacket will be visible from a distance of 450 feet, which is the length of nearly three football fields.

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Miniaturization of Electronic Components Influencing the Growth of the Market

4.3.2 Increasing Use of Wearable Electronics Fueling the Progression of Smart Fabrics in Fashion and Entertainment

4.3.3 Rapid Growth of Low-cost Smart Wireless Sensor Networks

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Very High Implementation Costs

4.5 Value Chain Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



