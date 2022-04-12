Morocco Paints and Coatings Market Size, Development Status, Top Manufacturers, and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 09:28:07 / Comserve Inc. / -- Morocco Paints and Coatings Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The morocco paints and coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Major factor driving the market studied is growing demand of paints and coatings from architectural coating. On the flip side, fluctuating automotive industry and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the growth of the market.



- Growing infrastructural activities in morocco is forecasted to offer various opportunities for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

- By resin type, acrylic resin is expected to dominate the market studied over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Acrylic Resins to Dominate the Market



- Acrylic resins have properties, such as transparency, high color ability, and UV resistance, in coating solutions. They are used in water-borne systems very often, which result in low VOC emission.

- The application of acrylic coatings leads to high surface hardness. In certain applications, such as walls, decks, and roofing, acrylic coatings provide elastomeric finishes to improve the UV resistance of the surface, if employed with some fluids.

- Application of acrylic coatings is primarily found in the construction industry, for high-end finishing in roofs, decks, bridges, floors, and other applications. Water-based acrylic coatings are high in demand, owing to the environmental concerns, like the negative impact of VOCs affecting the air quality in the environment.

- Some additional applications of acrylic paints and coatings are found in marine vessels and structures, automotive, electrical products, machinery, and various metal product, among others

- Owing to the above mentioned factors demand of paints and coatings of acrylic resin type is likely to dominate the market studied over the coming years.



Architectural Coatings to Dominate the Market



- Paints and coatings are not only used in the interiors of houses to add colors or decorative purposes, but also to perform a wide range of functions. Their functions vary depending on the type of environment and room that they are used on.

- Paints and coatings are applied on the exterior of the house to not only to give them a new look, but also to protect them from blistering summers, freezing winters, soaking rain, and the daily bombardment of UV radiation without fading, peeling away, and cracking.

- The modern advancements in paint technology, specifically in the acrylic formulations, have offered a wide range of weatherproof coatings.

- The number of tourists visiting Morocco increased 5.2 percent year-on-year to a record 13 million in 2019. Foreign tourists' arrivals increased by 5.4 percent, while those of Moroccan expatriates rose by 5 percent in the same period.

- Decrease in tourism and delays in commercial projects due to spread of COVID-19 is likely to hamper the growth of architectural sector. However in the long run market is forecasted to recover at a steady state.

Competitive Landscape



The Morocco paints and coatings market is consolidated in nature with top five major players dominating the market. Some of the major companies are Colorado, AkzoNobel NV (Astral), Kansai Paint, ATLAS Peintures, and Cromology.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

