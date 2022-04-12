Mass Notification Systems Market Analysis, Evolving Opportunities Studied For The Period Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 09:28:21 / Comserve Inc. / -- Mass Notification Systems Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



Market Overview

The mass notification systems market was worth USD 7.36 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 19.16 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 17.32% during the forecast period. The mass notification system (MNS) is a platform for organizations that help to send one-way messages to inform public or employees in case of any emergency. The end users who most commonly use these platforms are emergency management organizations, police departments, fire department, and cities and communities.



- The upsurge in the adoption of MNS in both developed and developing countries is driven by concern regarding public security. MNS are key systems during natural disasters, including hurricanes, floods, and earthquakes, along with different circumstances that pose a threat to human life.

- A message once composed on the MNS can be shared in multiple formats at the same time, such as SMS text, email, social media, web, RSS, and others.

- For instance, during an earthquake in California, the University of California utilized a network-centric notification system to inform students and staff, which aided in reducing major loss.

Scope of the Report

The mass notification system (MNS) platform allows personnel to initiate a broadcast emergency communication notification to a pre-defined user base. The MNS platform is offered both as a hosted service, where the client pays the licensing fee based on the user base, and the on-premise solution, where the client pays for both the licensing fee as well as the infrastructure. The hardware devices include equipment, such as fire alarm systems, speakers, sirens, signages. The solutions are used by the end-user verticals for catering to in-building, outdoor wide-area, and distributed recipient applications.



Key Market Trends

Healthcare Sector to be Benefited with MNS



- MNS is a communication broadcast tool that can simultaneously contact large numbers of people with minimal effort on the part of the system administrator. In the healthcare sector, healthcare MNS serves two purposes of communicating routine messages for events, such as inventory counts and alerting staff, patients, and visitors to emergencies.

- Moreover, OSHA reported that from 2002 to 2013, incidents of serious workplace violence (those requiring days off for the injured worker to recuperate) were four times more common in healthcare than in the private industry on average. This is more than the retail trade, construction, and manufacturing industries combined.

- Furthermore, various regulations impact the types of mass notification systems the healthcare facilities can use. For instance, the Americans with Disabilities Act specifies that the healthcare facilities must be equipped with an emergency alert system suitable for hearing-restricted and sight-restricted patients.



North America to Hold the Largest Share



- The increasing demand for fast message delivery in emergency cases, development and adoption of pioneering technologies, and the presence of significant companies in this region are the major factors driving the market.

- Furthermore, the rising adoption of duress-based solutions in enterprises across education and healthcare end users is also contributing to the growth.

- In October 2017, the country witnessed the deadliest attack when a gunman fired over a thousand rounds from multiple weapons on concertgoers, killing 58 and injuring over 800, according to Omnilert LLC.

- More recently, the Valentine's day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School resulted in the deaths of 17 people. While there is no universally accepted definition of a mass shooting, there is no doubt that these large-scale acts of violence have increased in recent years.

- As a result of these activities, the US government is increasingly focusing on public safety. Recently, the Boston government announced a series of investments aimed at supporting public safety for a growing city. Mass notification systems are thus an important component.

Competitive Landscape

The mass notification systems market is highly concentrated due to the majority of the market being occupied by a few dominant players. The new companies entering the market have to compete with prominent industry leaders. Some of the key players in the market are Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation, Motorola Solutions Inc., Blackboard Inc., OnSolve. Some recent developments in the market include:



- March 2018 - Honeywell expanded its line of Fire-Lite addressable fire alarm control panels to give safety professionals more options for designing small to medium-sized fire systems. The Endurance Series offers more communication options with the choice of built-in IP and POTs for dual communications, as well as cellular side-cars for extended backup and added reliability.

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Concerns About Public Safety is Driving the Market.

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Mass Notification Systems is Challenging the Market.

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



