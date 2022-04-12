Plant&Co Launches New Product Line for Its Holy Crap Brand

~ All New Super-Seed, Vegan, Kosher, Non-GMO, Gluten Free and High Fibre Product Line-up ~

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2022) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. VEGN VGP VGANF ("Plant&Co'' or the "Company"), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, is pleased to announce an all new Plant-Based product line for its wholly owned Holy Crap Foods subsidiary.

"Building upon our first entry into the plant-based snack category with our majority acquisition of Lumber Heads Food Co in the first quarter of 2022, we have now developed and launched five (5) brand new and exciting products of our very own snack-based Oatmeal to kick off the start of this second quarter of the year',' said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Plant&Co Brands. "Our new fun flavoured Oatmeal will be under our Holy Crap Foods product line, manufactured right here in our Canadian allergen-free facility. Each product is gluten free, high in fibre, made with non-gmo ingredients, and is 100% vegan and Kosher certified. This product launch is a testament in our ability to grow our brands organically and strategically launch our products in under-saturated plant-based markets.

"We are continuing to execute on our company growth objectives and revenue-driven strategy quarter over quarter since releasing our growth plan in September 2021. We look forward to continuing to deliver increased value to our shareholders through organic and inorganic growth, and delivering delicious plant-based products to our customers."

Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/120169_dcc1fc20f40e9b4f_001full.jpg

Product Overview

Holy Crap Oatmeal comes in the exciting flavours of Apple Cinnamon, Banana Coffee, Blueberry Cocoa, Mango Coconut, and Maple. Each bag contains 320g of oatmeal and serves 8 portions. We are offering these products exclusively for 60 days available only at www.holycrap.com. Retail distribution is poised to commence in Q3'2022.

Each product is Gluten-Free and made with non-GMO oats and super-seeds. Our facility is 100% Vegan and Kosher certified. We pride ourselves on our product quality and naturally sourced ingredients. Our Oatmeal is high in fiber and made right here in Canada at our allergen-free facility.

Image 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/120169_dcc1fc20f40e9b4f_002full.jpg



Plant Based Snacks Market Overview



The Plant Based Snacks Market size is forecast to reach $59.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Plant based snacks consist of ingredients that are derived from plants including tubers, vegetables, fruits, and cereals. The fiber fraction in plant based snacks is mainly made up of indigestible compounds that includes pectins, cellulose, resistant starch, and hemicellulose. There are different types of plant based snacks such as cereal based snacks, fruits & nut snacks, snack bars, and cookies among others. An increasing number of vegan consumers and increasing consumer preference for convenience foods are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing concerns regarding the fitness, and availability of a wide range of the plant based snacks products is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the Plant Based Snacks Market for the period 2021-2026.



https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Plant-based-Snacks-Market-Research-508056

Image 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/120169_dcc1fc20f40e9b4f_003full.jpg

About Plant&Co

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. VEGN VGP VGANF is a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods. It offers a growing number of plant-based food products through its brand portfolio of Holy Crap Cereals, YamChops 'a plant-based butcher', and LumberHeads Food Co. For more information please visit: www.HolyCrap.com www.YamChops.com www.LumberHeads.com www.PlantandCo.com.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

At Holy Crap Foods Inc. our mission is to create products that create a healthy gut through simple, quality ingredients that ultimately feed the connection between gut and mind. Holy Crap is an organic breakfast cereal for today's consumer that expects their food to work hard for them. Our great tasting cereal helps maintain a healthy gut which creates a happy mind.

About YamChops

YamChops is a plant-based butcher shop based in Toronto, Ontario. Vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and even meat enthusiasts love visiting the beautifully curated shop located in the heart of Toronto's food district. Whether customers sample YamChops' Tunaless "Tuna", Chick*n Schnitzel, Szechuan "Beef", Montreal Style "Steak", or browse their vegan grocery market assisted by its knowledgeable staff, customers will have an unforgettable experience at YamChops vegan butcher shop. YamChops' mission is to provide extraordinary plant-based foods and provide extraordinary service to its customers, with a vision to expand its plant based culinary experience and make YamChops the destination of choice for all consumers.

About LumberHeads Food Co.

LumberHeads was started as a response to a lack of plant-based snack options available to family and friends that struggled with dietary restrictions. Over the past 10 years, LumberHeads Kettle Corn has been continuously improved based on strong connections and feedback from our community - where the spirit of "together as one" comes alive! At LumberHeads, we are working to bring you quality foods that offer healthy alternatives with a focus on simple quality ingredients. The connection with our customers is what drives us! We hope you'll find our love of food delivers a little something special!

About Heal Wellness.

Heal was created out of passion, with the mission to provide fresh and healthy, quick serve plant-based wellness food that includes smoothie bowls, smoothies, curated plant based salads and superseed grain bowls, sandwiches, and many other menu options. Every superfood ingredient in our menu is carefully selected with intention & purpose, to help energize your body to take on the day!

For more product information please visit www.healwellness.ca

Shawn Moniz

Chief Executive Officer

Plant & Co. Brands Ltd.

ir@plantandco.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include the future performance of LumberHeads Food Co. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Plant&Co. Brands described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120169