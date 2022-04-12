Lion Business Brokers Announces New Licensor Opportunity



Lion Business Brokers (LBB), a team of business brokers, mergers & acquisition advisors and private equity principals, has officially announced its new licensor offering. The new offering expands LBB's new and innovative approach to business brokerage offices throughout the U.S. The new licensing opportunity is designed to help business professionals enter the rewarding business brokerage profession.

The booming business brokerage industry allows both newcomers and established business brokers to engage with sellers and buyers of businesses while facilitating the transfer of ownership. This makes for true win-win scenarios, as the licensors business brokers are able to develop relationships with both parties throughout the process.

Through this new licensing opportunity, candidates are provided with comprehensive training and mentorship to help them enter the industry as true professionals. LBB licensors also have access to ongoing support in areas such as consulting, marketing, equipment, research, and technical assistance. The licensors also have the opportunity to earn substantial commissions through the position.

The LBB corporate team is a hand-selected group of industry experts with over 25 years of mergers & acquisitions experience. As leaders in the business sales, M&A, and business valuation services, the team is prepared for the projected exodus of businesses that will be up for sale within the next two decades. With the Baby Boomer generation seeing a sharp increase in retiring business owners, Lion Business Brokers is positioning itself for success through the expansion of its team through the new licensor opportunity.

To learn more about the opportunity and the Lion Business Brokers team, please visit https://lionbusinessbrokers.com.

About Lion Business Brokers

Lion Business Brokers are industry leaders in Business Sales, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Business Valuations. The hand-selected team is composed of accomplished business analysts, strategic marketing advisors, and successful business consultants working together to sell every business they represent. Multiple team members are recognized as Industry Experts by the Business Brokerage Press.

Contact Information

Joshua Carnes

President, Lion Business Brokers | Info@LionBusinessBrokers.com | (800) 525-3542

