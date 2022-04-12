Asia-Pacific Non-Woven Fabric Market : Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 09:09:02 / Comserve Inc. / -- Asia-Pacific Non-Woven Fabric Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Asia-Pacific non woven fabric market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Major factor driving the market studied is increasing application base in the healthcare industry. On the flip side, lack of awareness among consumers and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the growth of the market.



- Increasing need of non woven fabrics from textiles is forecasted to offer various opportunities for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

- Non-woven fabric from healthcare application is expected to dominate the market studied over the forecast period.

- China represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption from healthcare and textile industries in coming years.

Key Market Trends



Increasing Application Base in the Healthcare Industry



- Non woven fabric is a fabric like material produced using staple fiber (short) and long filaments (constant since quite a while ago), reinforced together by chemical, mechanical, heat or solvent treatment.

- Non-woven fabric is highly beneficial in terms of effectiveness, disposability, adaptability, and cost, with its wide applications in the healthcare industry.

- Non-woven fabric is one of the most effective materials for bacterial barriers. It is superior to linen, in terms of reducing airborne contamination.

- Non-woven fabric has its wide range of applications in healthcare products, such as for dressings, surgical masks and gowns, surgical drapes, bedding, and implantable, like with its orthopedic applications, sutures, and tissue structures, etc.

- Growing and aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, infrastructure investments, technological advancements is likely to boost the demands for healthcare products in coming years.

- Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the application of non-woven fabrics from healthcare industry is likely to dominate during the forecast period.



China to Dominate the Market



- In the Asia-Pacific region, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. China is one of the fastest emerging economies and has become one of the biggest production houses in world.

- China is expected to dominate the market for non-woven fabrics during the forecast period due to rising demand of non-woven fabrics from healthcare industry and growing application in textile industry in this region.

- In 2018, the Chinese government allocated more than CNY 1.3 trillion for the health budget. The allocation was made, in order, to promote reform and upgrade of public hospitals at, or above, county level.

- The Chinese government is planning Xinjiang as the hotbed for the textile and apparel manufacturing and has invested USD 8 billion. It is expected that China's northwest region is to become the country's largest textile production base by 2030.

- The spread of Covid-19 in Asia Pacific countries especially China is likely to hamper the market for non-woven fabric from construction industry, textile indistry and automotie Industy due to closure of various manufacturing plants in the country. However it is likely to show a positive growth from the healthcare industry.

- Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market for non-woven fabrics in the China is projected to grow significantly during the study period.

Competitive Landscape



The Asia-Pacific non-woven market is partially consolidated in nature with only few major players dominating the market. Some of the major companies are DuPont, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Berry Global Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjo, and Autotech Nonwovens Pvt Ltd. among others.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

The post Asia-Pacific Non-Woven Fabric Market : Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast 2022-2031