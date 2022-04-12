United Kingdom White Cement Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 09:09:22 / Comserve Inc. / -- United Kingdom White Cement Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The white cement market in United Kingdom is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. Major factor driving the market studied is growing demand from the construction industry. On the flipside, high production cost, dependability on imports, and BREXIT are the major restraints, which are expected to hinder the growth of market.



- Growing investment on infrastructure is expected to offer various lucrative opportunities for the growth of market.

- By type, the type 1 segment accounted for the largest share, owing to its properties to provide brilliant color for concrete or mortar as it is ideal for a variety of architectural projects

- By application, the non-residential segment accounted for the largest share owing to increasing demand for white cement from commercial, infrastructure and industrial applications.

Key Market Trends



Growing Demand from the Construction Industry



- The UK construction industry witnessed a positive year-on-year growth despite several political and economical uncertainties in the past decade. The turnover of the construction industry in the country increased from EUR 189.5 billion in 2011 to EUR 277.4 billion in 2018. Additionally, the construction industry's turnover is expected to increase further and reach EUR 323 billion by 2023.

- According to the Office for National Statistics, the value of new construction output in the UK public sector (which includes construction work for factories, warehouses, schools and colleges, universities, offices, entertainment, health, housing, etc.,) increased from EUR 24,269 million to EUR 27,772 million during 2010-18.

- In 2019, infrastructure construction output in United Kingdom was estimated to increase by 9%. Owing to this, the demand of white cement is estimated to increase which would positively impact the United kingdom white cement market.

- Construction industry is highly prioritized by the UK government. Currently, residential construction has been the fastest growing construction sector over the past few years. According to the United Kingdom's HM treasury, the public sector expenditure on housing development increased from GBP 5,760 million in 2011-19 to GBP 7,433 million.

- Apart from new constructions, white cement is also majorly used for repair works for existing constructions. Around one-third of the total construction output in the country is accounted for repair and renovation of existing buildings and structures. The growing construction repair activities in the country is also driving the market studied.

- Hence, owing to the above-mentioned reasons, the growth of the United Kingdom construction sector is driving the demand for the white cement in the market studied.



Type 1 Segment to Dominate the Market



- Type I Cement is manufactured with selected raw materials to ensure negligible amounts of iron and manganese oxides to avoid producing the gray color of normal Portland cement.

- Portland Cement Type I can be used for all types of architectural or structural concrete construction where a whiter or brighter color may be needed. It is a general-purpose white cement where the special properties of other types are not required. This product type meets ASTM C150 Standard Specification for Portland Cement.

- Type I Portland Cement provides an opportunity to have a brilliant color for concrete or mortar as it is ideal for a variety of architectural projects. It is often used to produce bright finishes and ultra high-performance concretes that provide structural performance and make them ideal for resilient building applications.

- Additionally, Type I white Portland cement is used as a base to produce vibrant and true colors prized in almost any architectural concrete application. This product type may also be used to satisfy low alkali requirements.

- There is a sub-product type in type I cement, which involves the inclusion of water repellant. It is a specialty product, which found usage in plastering applications, masonry mortar, tile grout, and as a component in the manufacture of cementitious coatings and water repellent products.

- Hence, owing to the afore-mentioned factors, the demand for white cement in United Kingdom is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The white cement market in United Kingdom is consolidated, with the top five players accounting for major share of the market. The key players in the market include CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Hanson (HeidelbergCement Group), Aggregate Industries (LafargeHolcim Ltd), Breedon Group PLC, and Cementir Holding N.V.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

