Broadway Media Partners With Broadway Choreographers to Provide Resources to Schools and Community Theatres

by Newswire
April 12, 2022 9:00 AM | 3 min read
Broadway Media has announced the release of Choreography Guides, a new product platform that allows theatres around the globe the ability to obtain choreography performance rights to many popular musical theatre titles, including Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Legally Blonde, Hairspray, Kinky Boots and The Addams Family.


Choreography Guides by Broadway Media
Dancers from the Broadway production of ON YOUR FEET film the new Choreography Guide, available for licensing from Broadway Media.

NEW YORK - April 12, 2022 - (
Newswire.com
)

Broadway Media has announced the release of Choreography Guides, an online resource featuring step-by-step instruction taught by an illustrious slate of Broadway heavy hitters, including Tony Award winners Jerry Mitchell (Legally Blonde, Kinky Boots), Sergio Trujillo (The Addams Family, All Shook Up), Matt West (Disney's Beauty and the Beast), among others.

"It is abundantly clear to me that this new resource provides a long-awaited solution for Broadway choreographers and an opportunity to increase production value for theatre-makers everywhere," says Quentin Sanford, President of Broadway Media. "We built Broadway Media to break down barriers to the performing arts, and it's in this spirit we launch Choreography Guides."

In coordination with leading musical licensing companies, Jerry Mitchell and Broadway dancer Paul Canaan collaborated to develop the choreography product platform known as "The Original Production." Initially, their primary goal was to allow amateur theatre groups an easy and lawful way to obtain permission to use original Broadway choreography. 

Today, Choreography Guides from Broadway Media brings outstanding choreography instruction and also enriches the educational experience through video interviews with Broadway choreographers that explain the story behind the steps. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Quentin and his team at DesignWorks and Broadway Media to expand the reach of this important product," commented Paul Canaan, the President and cofounder of The Original Production, a product development partner to Broadway Media.

Focused on making producing theatre easier, Choreography Guides, are comprehensive full-show instructional choreography video packages for commonly produced musicals. Each product includes instruction, and the rights to perform the choreography.

"Together with Paul and Jerry, we will continue to develop products specifically for the secondary market," says Sanford. "Broadway Media is focussed on helping more people produce amazing shows."

To learn more about Broadway Media and Choreography Guides, organizations may request a no-cost product demo by visiting broadway.media/choreo

About Broadway Media
Broadway Media, founded in 2013, revolutionized the theatrical resource market with digital scenery and has emerged as the technology leader for the second-class theatre market. Grounded in the belief that theatre is for everyone, Broadway Media harnesses the power of technology to make the performing arts more financially and technically accessible than ever before. Broadway Media's team is dedicated to breaking down barriers to theatre-making and giving access to world-class resources regardless of space, place, or budget. Broadway Media operates from its California and New York offices, with additional representation in London, England (Broadway Media Europe Ltd.) and Queensland, Australia (Broadway Media Australasia Pty Ltd).




Press Release Service by
Newswire.com

Original Source:
Broadway Media Partners With Broadway Choreographers to Provide Resources to Schools and Community Theatres

