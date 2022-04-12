$10.749 MILLION WATERFRONT PROPERTY IS HIGHEST-PRICED LOT SALE IN THE HISTORY OF MARCO ISLAND - AND THE SECOND-HIGHEST RESIDENTIAL SALE

1771 Oceola Court in Marco Island
Lot photograph with waterfront view. Most expensive lot ever sold in Marco Island for $10.749 million by Jim Prange with Premier Sotheby's International Realty
A waterfront parcel has sold for $10.749 million. It is the highest-priced lot sale ever recorded on Marco Island. It represents the second-highest residential sale in the history of Marco Island and the highest sale to date in the Estates area — including houses and lots. Located at 1771 Osceola Court, the two combined lots encompass 4.32 total acres and 605 feet of direct water frontage. Jim Prange and Nikki Prange-Carroll, of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Marco Island office, brought the buyer.
Overlooking Caxambas Bay and the Gulf of Mexico, this expansive homesite is primed for the construction of a custom waterfront estate. A boater's delight, it provides quick access to the Gulf with space for multiple vessels. Just moments from the fine dining and spectacular shops of Marco Island and downtown Naples, this property is situated near an array of endless entertainment and world-class amenities.
A top-producing team, Jim Prange and Nikki Prange-Carroll have nearly six decades of combined real estate experience in Marco Island. They have represented three of the top four sales in the history of the Island: In February 2020 they listed and sold the $10.5 million estate at 475 Gate House Court, and they represented the buyer of a single-lot beachfront residence which sold for $9.7 million in February 2022.
Quote:
"This expansive homesite appealed to the discerning buyer seeking an ideal location with limitless potential to build a customized dream residence. The significant sale price demonstrates the strength of the luxury market in Marco Island and the demand for waterfront real estate."
— Jim Prange and Nikki Prange-Carroll, Premier Sotheby's International Realty
About Premier Sotheby's International Realty
Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby's International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby's International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage is a division of The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida's business community since 1964. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.
